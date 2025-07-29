Christians Killed in the DRC by ADF Islamic Terrorists (Church Attack)

Murad Makhmudov, Kanako Mita, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is plagued by ethnic, religious, political, and regional (including trans-border) tensions, which have forced millions of people to flee their homes, both internally and across borders.

Christians in the DRC continue to face brutal attacks from the Islamist Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). Earlier this year, ADF Islamists beheaded 70 Christians inside a church. Most recently, over the weekend, another attack took place, with worshippers again targeted and killed while praying in a church.

The ADF originated as a terrorist network in Uganda; however, it has become more notorious for its brutal attacks on Christians within the DRC.

AP News reports, “Nearly 40 people were killed Sunday in eastern Congo’s Ituri province when rebels stormed a Catholic church during a vigil and opened fire on worshippers, including many women and children.”

The ADF Islamists also killed five people in a nearby village, bringing the total death toll to 43, including 15 women and 9 children.

The massacre occurred in Komanda, where Christian worshippers attending a night vigil were suddenly attacked and slaughtered by ADF Islamists.

Chief Vivian van de Perre (Monusco Deputy Chief – UN Peacekeeping Mission) said, “These targeted attacks against defenceless civilians, particularly in places of worship, are not only appalling but also in violation of all human rights standards and international humanitarian law.”

The BBC reports, “Last week, Monusco condemned a ‘resurgence of violence,’ this month, citing earlier ADF attacks on 8-9 July which it said had resulted in 47 deaths.”

France 24 reports, “At the end of 2021, Kampala and Kinshasa launched a joint military operation against the ADF, dubbed ‘Shujaa,’ which has so far been unable to dislodge the group.”

