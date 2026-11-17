Egypt and anti-Christian Persecution under the Spotlight (Abdelrazek)

Boutros Hussein, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

General Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi led the military coup that removed President Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in July 2013. Since then, President el-Sisi has restored considerable state authority following the mass instability and political convulsions associated with the Arab Spring. However, while Egypt has experienced greater internal security in comparison with the turmoil of that period, serious concerns remain regarding religious freedom. For Christians, notably the indigenous Coptic Christian community, discrimination and persecution remain embedded within aspects of Egyptian society and its institutions. Therefore, while conversion from Christianity to Islam is generally accepted, apostasy from Islam to Christianity can bring severe social ostracism, legal obstacles, and persecution.

Yet, the early period under el-Sisi promised much for religious minorities. His public gestures towards the Coptic community, including attending Christmas services and calling for greater religious tolerance, raised hopes of a more inclusive Egypt. Moreover, following the martyrdom of 21 Egyptian Coptic Christians in Libya in 2015, who refused to renounce their faith, el-Sisi ordered airstrikes against Islamic State positions in Libya. This response demonstrated that the protection of Egyptian citizens abroad could become a matter of national security and regional policy, irrespective of their religious identity.

Egypt, like many nations across North Africa and West Asia, faces the complex challenge of balancing state security, religious identity, and the rights of minorities. Christians often have to navigate institutional discrimination and societal pressures, while other religious minorities, including Muslim sects, can face persecution from Sunni Islamist Takfiris and discriminatory state structures. The experiences of religious minorities in Algeria, Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere demonstrate that these problems extend well beyond Egypt. Indeed, sectarian extremism and institutional discrimination can undermine the social cohesion required for stable nation states.

The Egyptian government faces considerable internal challenges, while regional rivalries and external geopolitical interference have historically complicated its domestic political environment. The Muslim Brotherhood’s political legacy remains particularly contentious following the events of 2013. More broadly, Sunni Islamist movements and Takfiri networks have sought to exploit political instability, sectarian divisions, and economic grievances. Their ideological objectives can include imposing rigid interpretations of Sunni Islam on fellow Muslims, marginalising religious minorities, and weakening the legitimacy of existing state institutions. Consequently, Egypt’s struggle against violent extremism and sectarianism is inseparable from the wider geopolitical question of how states maintain national cohesion while protecting the religious freedoms of their citizens.

Nevertheless, national security cannot become a justification for restricting peaceful religious belief. The government of el-Sisi has, at different times, protected Christians from Takfiri attacks, including during the period when Islamic State-linked militants threatened the Coptic community in Sinai. However, protecting churches and communities from terrorist violence must also be accompanied by meaningful legal protections for individual conscience, conversion, and religious expression. These are complementary responsibilities rather than competing priorities.

One particularly concerning recent case is that of Said Mansour Rezk Abdelrazek, an Egyptian who converted to Christianity several years ago. He now faces the possibility of the death penalty or a lengthy prison sentence following prosecution on charges that include joining a terrorist organisation, contempt for Islam, inciting unrest, and spreading false information. The circumstances raise serious questions about whether counterterrorism legislation is being applied to peaceful religious expression. The allegations remain prosecution claims rather than established findings of guilt.

Christian Today reports: “Raised in a Muslim family, Abdelrazek came to Christianity after reading the Sermon on the Mount in a Bible lying open in a neighbor’s store. Sophia said a Protestant Baptist church baptized him around 2017. The letter dates his conversion to 2016.”

The case has attracted growing international attention. On November 17, 2026, Fox News reported that the United States State Department was intensifying its pressure on Egypt concerning Abdelrazek’s treatment. An official from the State Department clarified to Fox News: “We are monitoring his trial closely. Religious freedom is a fundamental human value, and we encourage the Egyptian government to protect the religious freedom rights of all its citizens.”

Amnesty International previously reported that “July 2025, security officers arrested Egyptian national and Christian convert Said Abdelrazek from his home in Cairo. After nine months of arbitrary pretrial detention, Said Abdelrazek was referred to trial before the Terrorism Circuit of the First Criminal Court in Badr on charges stemming from his conversion and religious beliefs.”

The latest developments make this particularly pressing. On November 3, prosecutors reportedly requested the maximum penalty against Abdelrazek. His defence is scheduled to present its closing arguments on December 8. Thus, the international community has a limited window to press for due process and ensure that his religious beliefs are not treated as evidence of criminality.

The Cato Institute’s Doug Band highlights the wider regional implications, reporting: “As long as governments treat Christians, Jews, and members of other faiths as second class human beings, the Middle East is likely to be riven with intolerance, discrimination, instability, and violence. Transforming the region remains a distant dream, but ending religious persecution is a necessary starting point. And Egypt, which hosts an ancient Christian church whose members long have been integrated in that society, could — and should — become an example of tolerance and freedom to the rest of the region.”

The geopolitical implications extend beyond religious minorities in Egypt. If predominantly Muslim nations across North Africa and West Asia strengthened reciprocal religious and civil liberties, this would also help address tensions in Europe and further afield. Religious freedom cannot be treated as a one-directional principle. For example, while Muslim men can marry non-Muslim women in many jurisdictions, non-Muslim men can face severe legal and societal restrictions when seeking to marry Muslim women in countries applying discriminatory interpretations of Islamic family law (Islamic Sharia apartheid law). Similarly, apostasy from Islam can carry severe penalties in several jurisdictions, including imprisonment and, in certain circumstances, the death penalty.

These inequalities require serious attention from international institutions, governments, and human rights organisations. The issue is not about targeting Islam or the religious identity of ordinary Muslims. Rather, it concerns the principle that all individuals, irrespective of faith or the absence of religious belief, should enjoy equal protection under the law. This includes the right to change one’s religion, marry according to personal choice, and practise one’s beliefs without intimidation or state persecution.

Ultimately, Egypt’s position is particularly significant because of its population, strategic location, historical influence, and importance within the Arab world and Africa. The Suez Canal, its relationship with neighbouring states, and its wider diplomatic and security responsibilities give Cairo considerable regional importance. Consequently, progress on religious freedom would carry implications beyond its domestic borders. A more inclusive national framework could help strengthen social cohesion, reduce sectarian tensions, and demonstrate that national security and religious liberty need not be mutually exclusive.

It is therefore hoped that the Egyptian government will take notice of the concerns expressed by the United States and other international actors and ensure a fair judicial outcome for Said Abdelrazek. More broadly, governments should collectively press for meaningful reforms wherever religious discrimination is institutionalised. This is particularly important amid rapid demographic and social changes taking place across numerous nations. Genuine social cohesion cannot be built upon unequal citizenship or selective religious freedoms. Rather, it requires reciprocity, mutual respect, and the recognition that people of all faiths and none deserve equal access to civil liberties, religious freedom, and legal protection.

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