Germany and Anti-Russia Military Stance Increases under Merz

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, similar to Olaf Scholz when in power, won less than 29% of the popular vote. In eastern parts of Germany, the two traditional ruling parties shared poorly again.

However, despite this, the same anti-Russian Federation mantra continues. This is despite the war being unpopular in Germany and with the second biggest party being opposed to the war. Therefore, democracy is being abused by the two leading parties because they support the military objective against the Russian Federation, in the knowledge that this policy isn’t over supported, and in the knowledge that the economy of Germany is suffering from the convulsions of sanctions on the Russian Federation.

Merz declared that Germany would no longer impose any military range restrictions on weapons given to Ukraine. This is at a time when the German economy is weak and self-induced Islamic terrorism stalks the land.

Sahra Wagenknecht (last year) said, “I believe that we simply represent and embody what many parties no longer stand for: enlightened conservatism in the sense of preserving traditions, security — on the streets and in public places, but also jobs, health care, and pensions. The need for security, peace and justice has found a new political home with us.”

The voices of Wagenknecht (left wing) and Alice Weidel (right wing – second highest vote in the election) are being brushed under the carpet by leaders (the last two leaders of Germany) who failed to win 29% of the electorate. Hence, the anti-Russian Federation mantra is being peddled by globalists who care little about the people of Germany (war isn’t the main priority for the majority of German people).

Merz said, “There are no longer any range restrictions for weapons that have been delivered to Ukraine — neither by the British, nor by the French, nor by us, and not by the Americans either.”

Merz continued, “That means Ukraine can also defend itself by, for example, attacking military positions in Russia… Until a while ago, it couldn’t. … It can now.”

AP News reports, “Merz’s government has been tightlipped on whether it will supply Taurus long-range cruise missiles, something his predecessor, Olaf Scholz, refused to do and Merz advocated for as opposition leader. The government has said it will no longer provide full details of the weapons it is supplying to Ukraine, unlike Scholz’s administration, citing the need for ‘strategic ambiguity’…”

Hence, the anti-Russian Federation angle is in full swing based on political leaders who fell short of winning a clear majority of the electorate (President Macron of France also failed to get more than 28% in the first round).

Merz is governing Germany via the globalist hymn street of being anti-Russia.

