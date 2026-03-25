Israel Zone to Stretch to the Litani River in Lebanon (Hezbollah)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Lebanon’s government and armed forces remain overshadowed by Hezbollah—a “state within a state” that prioritizes the strategic designs of Iran over national cohesion. As tensions escalate following U.S. and Israel strikes on Iran, Hezbollah has once again drawn Lebanon into conflict, launching attacks on Israel in alignment with Tehran rather than the interests of Beirut.

This dynamic stands in stark contrast to the mass protests that swept Lebanon in recent years, when citizens across sectarian lines united against economic collapse, political paralysis, and entrenched corruption. That national cry for reform remains unanswered, suffocated by the same structures that enable Hezbollah’s autonomy.

Now, Lebanon faces renewed devastation. The Israel Defense Forces is striking targets from southern Lebanon to Beirut and beyond, while signaling an expanded security zone reaching the Litani River. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz made the intent explicit: operations will continue with full force against Hezbollah, and displaced residents of southern Lebanon will not return until security is assured.

Bridges over the Litani—vital arteries allegedly used by Hezbollah—have been bombed, with further infrastructure likely to fall under Israeli control. The doctrine is blunt: where missiles persist, normal life cannot.

Israel’s objective is clear—a buffer to shield its northern communities from Hezbollah attacks. Yet while Beirut condemns Israeli actions, the deeper crisis lies within: a state that tolerates an armed actor operating beyond its authority. Even as the government pledges to disarm Hezbollah, the group refuses to relinquish its weapons.

For a country already crippled by economic collapse and institutional decay, repeated entanglement in regional rifts between Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran is unsustainable. Lebanon’s fragile sectarian balance demands unity and restraint—not unilateral military decisions made in service of external ambitions.

Ultimately, Lebanon must belong to its people—not function as an extension of Iranian strategy. Hezbollah now faces a defining choice: integrate fully into the national framework and help rescue a collapsing state, or persist on a path that ensures perpetual instability.

Without such a shift, Lebanon risks deepening economic ruin, accelerating brain drain, recurring wars tied to Iran’s regional agenda, and the continued erosion of sovereignty under the shadow of a “state within a state.”

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