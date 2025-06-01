Japan Art and a World of Black and White

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Okuyama Gihachiro (1907-1981) created a lovely world of black and white through the prism of art. Accordingly, he utilized many prints featuring snow-filled landscapes – along with other artistic angles.

He was born in Yamagata Prefecture and studied under Kosaka Gajin. After focusing on designing creative posters and other commercial areas in the 1920s, he turned to owning his own business in the field of advertizing.

Okuyama Gihachiro created vast numbers of prints and designs throughout his life. Hence, despite the negative economic crisis of the late 1920s and early 1930s, along with the convulsions of the war period, he was a survivor. Therefore, he began to flourish in the post-war period.

Overall, Okuyama Gihachiro was a very intriguing artist. Accordingly, he blessed the Japanese art world of the twentieth century.

