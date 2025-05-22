Japan Art and Kyoto: Buddhism and Shinto

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Inagaki Toshijiro (1902-1963) was born in Kyoto. He had a unique artistic style. This concerns his art through the prism of Katazome (dyeing fabrics using the methodology of resist paste via stencil). However, he also did a few woodblock prints in the early post-war period.

The Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art says, “Inagaki’s works show not only a high level of technical perfection, such as the skillful incorporation of tsuri(“bridges” that connect different designs and designs to the stencil frame) into the design; they also reveal a sense of playfulness, as seen in the artist’s inclusion of dye rubbings, blots and other chance elements that occur during the production process.”

All three art pieces focus on religious angles in Kyoto. Accordingly, the first two incorporate Buddhism – and the last focuses on the indigenous Shinto faith.

However, in the second art piece, the young maiko (a young apprentice geisha) lady in her stunning kimono hits the eye. This concerns the adorable colors.

Inagaki was an esteemed kimono designer. Also, he selected plants from the countryside in the environs of Kyoto. This concerns the dyes he created for his art.

The Buddhist and Shinto angles in these delightful art pieces hit a chord when people think of Kyoto. Naturally, the same applies to the young maiko lady. Therefore, Inagaki creates a dreamy world of beauty fused with high culture and faith.

