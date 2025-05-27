Japan Art and Mount Fuji: Delightful Mix

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The above art of Mount Fuji is by Shibata Zeshin (1807-1891). He belongs to the Edo and Meiji periods of Japanese history. Accordingly, he witnessed the shifting sands of art during the last few decades of his life and the impact of technology.

The British Museum says Zeshin was ”Best known as a lacquer craftsman, trained from the age of eleven with Koma Kansai II (1766-1835); also successful painter in the Shijo style, which he studied under Suzuki Nanrei (q.v.) from the age of sixteen.”

Japanese lacquer art attracted interest internationally during the earlier part of the Meiji Period (1868-1912). Hence, the work of Zeshin became admired outside his native land.

The second art piece is by Kawase Hasui (1883-1957). He belongs to the world of Shin-Hanga (New Prints).

The Museum of Art (MOA) says, “Kawase Hasui (1883–1957) initially studied painting under Kaburagi Kiyotaka, but sensational landscape woodcuts by Ito Shinsui changed the course of his career forever, to become a painter specializing in woodblock designs.”

The final art piece is by Inagaki Toshijiro (1902-1963). He was born in the city of Kyoto. Therefore, the richness of high culture impacted his creative soul.

His specialization was Katazome (dyeing fabrics using the methodology of resist paste via stencil).

The Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art says, “Inagaki Toshijiro (1902-1963), an artist who was designated as a Living National Treasure for his stencil dyeing, created elaborately designed works one after another within the limitations of the traditional production methods he followed.”

