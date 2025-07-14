Japan Art Throughout the Generations

The acclaimed artist Nakamura Hōchū was born in the eighteenth century and passed away in 1819. Unfortunately, much of his life remains shrouded in mystery, aside from his ties to the Kansai region and his profound appreciation for rinpa (rimpa) art—particularly his deep admiration for Ogata Kōrin.

The Met Museum says, “…Although Rinpa traces its origins to Kōetsu and Sōtatsu, it derives its name (pa, or school, of [Ko-]rin) from Ogata Kōrin (1658–1716). Kōrin and his brother Kenzan (1663–1743) were members of a Kyoto family of textile merchants that serviced samurai, a few nobility, and city dwellers…”

Kubota Beisen (1852–1906) was born in the final years of the Edo period and honed his artistic skills during the transformative era of the Meiji Restoration (1868–1912).

In his final years, both Kubota Beisen’s life and art were marked by hardship. Notably, he lost his sight during the last six years of his life.

Sawako Utsumi is a contemporary Japanese artist who frequently pays homage to both Japanese and European masters. In works such as this tribute to Kamisaka Sekka (1866–1942), her art explores deeper meanings through the expressive use of color.

The striking yellow skyline is a deliberate choice—creating both an illusion and a sense of reality. Much like life itself, it can be difficult to distinguish where illusion ends and reality begins.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/transcendental-skyline-sawako-utsumi.html

