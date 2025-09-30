Japanese Art and Gyoshū Hayami (1894-1935)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Gyoshū Hayami (1894–1935) produced remarkable art throughout his relatively brief life. His work seamlessly blended traditional Japanese styles—such as Bunjinga, Rinpa (Rimpa), and Yamato-e—with elements of European art, including influences from the Northern Renaissance and Symbolism.

As a young artist, Gyoshū was also deeply inspired by Chinese art, particularly from the Song and Yuan dynasties. These traditions, closely connected to Japan’s Bunjinga style, had a profound impact on his artistic development.

At just fifteen, Gyoshū began his artistic journey, immersing himself in the refined traditions of classical Japanese painting. Under the guidance of Matsumoto Fūko, his talent quickly blossomed—subtle yet unmistakable. By the age of seventeen, his promise had already caught the eye of Shikō Imamura, who welcomed him into the Kojikai, a vibrant circle of young artists devoted to innovation and the reimagining of tradition.

The Setagaya Art Museum says, “The life of Japanese-style painting master Gyoshu Hayami(1894-1935) flashed by in a brief 40 years filled with storm and stress. After starting out with historical painting, Gyoshu went through a bewildering series of artistic changes…”

Gyoshū’s artwork veils the turbulence of the era in which he lived. Beneath the quiet elegance of his brushwork lies a world in flux—yet the sweeping changes of the Meiji Restoration, the rise of nationalism, and the march toward militarism feel distant, almost dreamlike, as if held at bay by the timeless serenity of his vision.

