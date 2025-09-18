Japanese Art and Inagaki Toshijiro: Kyoto Culture

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The artist Inagaki Toshijiro (1902–1963) was born in Kyoto, a city renowned for its rich artistic traditions and refined cultural heritage. He specialized in Katazome, a traditional Japanese dyeing technique that involves applying resist paste through stencils to create intricate textile patterns.

In the early post-war period, Inagaki adopted the Katazome style. Through his deep connection to Kyoto’s cultural atmosphere, he developed a style that was both distinctively personal and boldly innovative. Kyoto’s enduring influence is evident in his ability to blend tradition with originality, resulting in works that reflect both historical reverence and modern creativity.

Another compelling aspect of Inagaki’s practice was his deep engagement with nature. He carefully selected plants from the countryside surrounding Kyoto to create his own natural dyes. This intimate connection with the local landscape not only grounded his work in the region’s natural beauty but also reflected Kyoto’s tradition of craftsmanship rooted in harmony with nature. By fusing this organic approach with his mastery of Katazome, Inagaki produced artworks that were both innovative and deeply reflective of place.

In the later years of his life, Inagaki became a professor at the Kyoto Municipal College of Fine Arts. Through this role, he passed on his knowledge and artistic philosophy, leaving a lasting impact on the next generation of artists.

