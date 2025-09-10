Nepal Deaths after Social Media Ban and Corruption Protests (PM Resigns)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

At least 19 people have been killed in Nepal following mass protests triggered by the government’s announcement of a social media ban. The unrest quickly grew, with demonstrators also rallying against political corruption and cronyism.

In response to the escalating violence—including an attack on the parliament building and the torching of several prominent politicians’ homes—Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned. The situation remains highly volatile.

The BBC reports, “When the government moved to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, protests erupted with thousands of young people storming parliament in the capital Kathmandu on Monday. Several districts are now under a curfew.”

Protesters set fire to the homes of several prominent politicians, including Sher Bahadur Deuba, leader of the largest party, Nepali Congress; President Ram Chandra Poudel; former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal; and others.

In the weeks leading up to the government’s decision to ban social media, a “nepo kid” campaign had gained momentum. The movement spotlighted the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ children and fueled widespread allegations of corruption and cronyism, which quickly went viral across Nepal’s social media platforms.

NBC News reports, “The country’s main airport in Kathmandu, the capital, was also closed amid security concerns as so-called Gen-Z protesters in multiple cities defied an indefinite curfew and clashed with police. On Monday, at least 19 people were killed when police opened fire on the crowd during a mass demonstration that included an attack on Parliament.”

Amid mounting pressure, a government minister attempted to calm protesters by announcing the lifting of the social media ban. Politicians now appear to be seeking a compromise with the demands of “Gen Z.” However, it remains unclear whether this move represents a genuine effort at reform or simply a tactic to protect their positions during the ongoing crisis.

The Guardian reports, “Police responded with deadly and allegedly indiscriminate force, firing live rounds of ammunition and teargas as well as hitting protesters with batons, rubber bullets and water cannon.”

The government of Nepal justified the social media ban as a necessary step to curb hate speech, the spread of fake news, and rising incidents of online fraud. However, to protesters, the move is seen as an attempt to shield the privileged lifestyles of the political elite and their families, and to uphold a system of entrenched cronyism.

Ramesh Lekhak, the Home Minister, also tendered his resignation in connection with the use of force against protesters.

Tensions continue to simmer in Kathmandu and ripple through smaller cities, leaving the country on edge.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes