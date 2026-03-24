Sudan Drone Attack Hits Key Hospital in Darfur (Many Killed)

Michiyo Tanabe, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The war in Sudan grinds forward with merciless, unrelenting force—month after month tearing the nation apart, reducing it to a fractured battlefield carved up by rival centres of power. What unfolds is not simply political paralysis, but a vast humanitarian implosion—slow, suffocating, and catastrophic.

On one side stand the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied militias, widely accused of systematic atrocities against non-Arab communities across multiple regions. Opposing them are the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), themselves entangled in accusations from the United Arab Emirates of harboring pro–Muslim Brotherhood sympathies. Between these forces lies Sudan’s civilian population—trapped, exposed, and crushed—epitomized by the latest drone strike that killed more than 60 civilians in Eastern Darfur.

Suspicion immediately falls upon the SAF, despite their denials. Yet in the suffocating fog of war—where both sides manipulate narratives and weaponize information—certainty becomes elusive. What is clear, however, is that both factions repeatedly exploit spaces that should be inviolable: hospitals, displacement camps, and humanitarian corridors—turning sanctuaries into targets.

The BBC reports, “In a statement, the RSF said the strike had completely destroyed the hospital’s top floor, caused extensive damage to the accident and emergency department and destroyed vital medical equipment.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 64 people—including 13 children, two nurses, and a doctor—were killed in the strike on el-Daein Teaching Hospital, with dozens more wounded. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a stark plea: “Enough blood has been spilled.”

Yet the killing continues—indiscriminate, relentless, and devoid of restraint. Hospitals, civilian neighborhoods, and refugee camps alike have become theatres of death. In Sudan today, nowhere is safe.

AFP reports, “El-Daein, the RSF-controlled state capital of East Darfur, has been regularly attacked by the army, which is trying to push the paramilitary back towards its Darfur strongholds and away from Sudan’s central corridor.”

Over nearly three years of conflict, the WHO has verified more than 2,000 deaths in over 200 attacks on healthcare facilities. This is not collateral damage—it is a pattern. A systematic erosion of the most basic protections afforded by international law. Ghebreyesus’ warning is unequivocal: the time to de-escalate is long overdue; the protection of civilians, health workers, and humanitarian personnel is not optional—it is imperative.

The strike on el-Daein—capital of East Darfur—underscores the war’s moral void. That it occurred during Eid al-Fitronly deepens the horror. In this conflict, nothing is sacred. Not faith. Not medicine. Not life itself.

Across Darfur, massacres targeting non-Arab communities continue with chilling regularity. In Kordofan, children are quietly dying of starvation—unseen, uncounted. Throughout the country, executions of captured fighters persist, while drone strikes and shelling repeatedly strike food convoys, markets, mosques, and schools. These are not aberrations. They are patterns of brutality—deliberate, repeated, and escalating. These are crimes marking one of the darkest chapters in Sudan’s modern history.

Since April 2023, at least 150,000 people are believed to have perished—though the true toll is likely far higher. The United Nations now recognizes this as the largest humanitarian crisis on earth—a devastating indictment of global inaction.

History offers a grim warning. After decades of war defined by mass killings, slave raids, and systematic violence, South Sudan broke away. Today, Sudan once again teeters on the edge—threatened by fragmentation, its trajectory ominously echoing that of Libya: a state intact on maps, but fractured in reality.

The message is stark and unavoidable. Regional powers, Gulf states, and the broader international community must act with urgency and resolve—to force meaningful negotiations and impose real accountability. Without sustained, enforceable peace, Sudan’s descent will deepen—defined by ethnic slaughter, starvation, sexual violence, and the erasure of entire communities.

Sudan cannot endure further disintegration. The cost of inaction is already written—in children’s graves, in emptied villages, in a nation dragged relentlessly toward the abyss.

It must break free from this cycle of death, impunity, and collapse. Yet today, millions remain trapped in the convulsions of war—abandoned, starving, and unheard—standing at the very edge of catastrophe.

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