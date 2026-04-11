Sudan Drone Attack Hits Wedding (Hospitals to Aid Envoys Hit)

Michiyo Tanabe, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The war in Sudan continues to devour innocent life with a cruelty that defies comprehension. Drones —once heralded as precise instruments of modern warfare — have instead become agents of indiscriminate death, striking emergency aid convoys, hospitals, markets, and now even the sanctity of a wedding gathering.

In North Darfur, a recent atrocity laid bare the horror. At least 40 civilians were killed when a drone struck people gathered for a wedding celebration in Kutum. What should have been a moment of joy and unity was transformed into a scene of devastation and mourning. According to local sources cited by Sudan Tribune, the toll may be even higher — over 40 dead and more than 100 injured after a drone hit a home in the Al-Salam neighborhood, destroying dozens of houses and displacing entire families.

This was no isolated tragedy. It followed closely on the heels of another drone strike on a hospital, reinforcing a grim and undeniable pattern: civilian life in Sudan is being systematically shattered from above.

United Nations (UN) officials have voiced their condemnation, yet their words echo against the void of continued violence. Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General, stated unequivocally: “We condemn this and all attacks against civilians. Attacks using drones against civilians and civilian objects are unacceptable.”

His words, stark and unambiguous, underline the moral abyss into which this conflict has descended.

Reports from AP News further deepen the accusation. The Emergency Lawyers group and Resistance Committees in el-Fasher have attributed the wedding attack to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

Meanwhile, Kutum itself—long under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — has endured repeated drone strikes targeting not only military positions but also the local hospital and main market. The lines between battlefield and civilian life have not merely blurred; they have been erased.

This war — pitting the RSF and allied militias, widely accused of systematic atrocities against non-Arab communities and the general population – against the SAF, itself mired in regional accusations and geopolitical entanglements. Hence, Sudan’s civilian population is in a relentless crossfire and killed by all sides in the conflict and crushed beneath its weight.

In just the past six weeks, drone warfare has intensified dramatically across regions including Blue Nile, South Kordofan, and the entire Darfur region. Civilian casualties are mounting alarmingly, as the country fractures into rival spheres of power, often intersecting with deep-seated ethnic and political tensions.

Despite repeated international condemnation, the war continues — indiscriminate, relentless, and devoid of restraint. Hospitals, neighborhoods, markets, and refugee camps have all become theaters of death. In Sudan today, nowhere is safe — not even the most sacred moments of human gathering.

Since April 2023, at least 150,000 people are believed to have perished, though the true number is likely far higher. The UN now recognizes Sudan as the largest humanitarian crisis on earth – this says much given countless conflicts (the Democratic Republic of Congo to Myanmar)

The message is stark and unavoidable. Regional powers, Gulf states, and the broader international community must act with urgency and resolve—to force meaningful negotiations and impose real accountability. Without sustained and enforceable peace, Sudan’s descent will only deepen—defined by ethnic slaughter, political fragmentation, starvation, sexual violence, inter-Arab massacres, and the slow, merciless erasure of hope.

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