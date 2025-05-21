Taiwan wants Peace with China: Armed Forces to be Strengthened

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan declared that Taiwan desires dialogue and peace with China. However, Taiwan must strengthen its military defences to highlight its strength and deterrence.

In the past, the Chinese Communist Party called Lai a “separatist” and a threat to the unity of China. Accordingly, political elites in Beijing continue to reject Lai’s call for frank talks.

Undeterred, Lai pointedly said, “I, too, am committed to peace. Because peace is priceless and war has no winners. But when it comes to seeking peace, we cannot have dreams nor illusions.”

Hence, Taiwan, under Lai, believes that military deterrence is an important policy to safeguard the country from any military adventurism emanating from China.

China points the finger in the other direction. Accordingly, political elites in Beijing deem Lai to be a “Taiwan Strait crisis maker.”

The Guardian reports, “China’s ruling Communist party (CCP) cut all ties and dialogue with Taiwan’s government when Lai’s predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, won the 2016 election for their pro-sovereignty Democratic Progressive party. The CCP considers the party to be unlawful separatists.”

CNN said (ealier this year), “China’s latest military exercises come as Taiwan is looking on nervously as US President Donald Trump transforms Washington’s global relationships with his mercantilist “America First” foreign policy, discarding decades-old guarantees towards Europe and pushing long-standing Asian allies and partners to pay more for US protection.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “China and Taiwan have coexisted and traded enormously with each other for many decades. Henceforth, rather than both militaries being fixated on the convulsions of history, it is high time that China tolerated greater international freedoms for Taiwan. Similarly, Taiwan needs to understand China’s concern about America’s containment policy of China, which is supported by other nations in the Quad Group and AUKUS.”

Taiwan is deemed an integral part of the territory of China. Accordingly, a fine balance was historically understood by the political elites of China and Taiwan. However, in recent times, growing voices are being heard in Taiwan, where many seek independence and to break free internationally from the constraints of China.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes