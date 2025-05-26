Uganda Military Condemns EU Subversive Intrigues via Diplomats

Noriko Watanabe, Michiyo Tanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda took power nearly four decades ago.

By maintaining power, Museveni utilized all central power mechanisms to preserve power concentration. However, it must be stated that Uganda had suffered a brutal period of history before he took power.

Also, endless wars and tensions blight regional nations. This includes the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Sudan. In contrast, Uganda is relatively stable and progressing.

Uganda also plays a key role in regional peacekeeping missions.

Accordingly, with negative comments emerging in some European Union (EU) diplomatic missions, the armed forces of Uganda are warning nations to stem their negative comments.

AP News reports, “Ugandan military authorities on Friday accused diplomats from Europe of engaging in subversive activities, in an escalation of tensions over European criticism of human rights violations by Uganda’s security forces.”

The armed forces said “negative and traitorous groups opposed” to Museveni are finding outlays among some EU diplomatic missions.

Matthias Schauer (the German ambassador) was especially singled out.

Hence, a statement said, “The intelligence services are aware of his clearly undiplomatic practices that have been taking place in different parts of the country for some time now.”

In some political channels, genuine concerns exist about the (likely) hereditary handover of power to Museveni’s son. Hence, preserving power concentration under the Museveni family.

Irrespective of this, diplomatic EU missions have no right to meddle in the political affairs of Uganda.

If multi-party democracy emerges in Uganda, where power concentration is ended, it is up to the people of Uganda to solve this issue.

In Syria, the al-Assad family preserved power concentration. Now, Islamists are threatening Alawites, Christians, and the Druze – and women face being put into the shadows. Ironically, the same EU seems open to building bridges with the new Islamist leaders of Syria.

It is hoped that political toleration emerges in Uganda and that opposition figures will be treated with dignity and not tyranny. However, external meddling isn’t warranted.

Uganda must find its path by itself.

