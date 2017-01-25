Sunni Islamist Takfiri Women using Babies to Slaughter in Nigeria

Paul Joseph Nzeribe, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The endless twisted morality of Sunni Islamists is beyond any rationality, therefore, blowing up babies is now part of this utter barbarity in Nigeria. In other words, in the mindset of Sunni Islamists, nothing is sacred providing slaughter and intimidation rules the day. Therefore, the government of Nigeria and the security forces must re-evaluate the dress codes of this nation in areas that are suspect to Takfiri terrorism.

Security measures in Nigeria remain woeful because regional nations had to up the ante against the Sunni Islamist movement called Boko Haram. At the same time, Christians are being butchered in other parts of Nigeria because of the ineffectual nature of central forces.

It is known that two female Sunni Islamist Takfiris on January 13 were carrying babies prior to a suicide attack in Madagali. This methodology is being utilized in order to bypass security measures that focus on certain dress styles of Sunni Islamist females. However, it is now abundantly clear that Takfiris think nothing of blowing up little babies in order to slaughter innocents.

In other words, the checkpoint to prevent female suicide bombers failed because the disguise of being caring mothers was nothing but a ruse. Other nations, including Chad, fear similar terrorist attacks that kill Christians and Muslims indiscriminately. After all, in the mindset of Sunni Islamists, it is obvious that all and sundry are deemed to be lambs to the slaughter.

The BBC says, “Female attackers have been seen before, but officials said the use of babies could signal a “dangerous” trend.”

Instability in Nigeria is nothing new based on lawlessness, corruption, ethnic massacres, religious butchering – and other major negatives –that beset this nation state.

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-38725976

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawandjay.com Modern Tokyo Times – Fashion

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes