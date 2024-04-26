Japan Art and Matsubayashi Keigetsu: Pine and Cherry Blossom

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Matsubayashi Keigetsu (1876-1963) is known for his Nanga (Chinese-influenced art) art in a comparatively decorative style. Accordingly, he focused on China and Japan’s artistic and literati ways.

Many Japanese artists focused on Western art during the Meiji Period (1868-1912) and Taisho Period (1912-1926). However, Matsubayashi was inspired by the cultural traits of China and Japan throughout his life.

The first two art pieces focus on pine. Accordingly, the first art piece highlights a bird on a pine tree – and the second art piece illuminates the pine tree with the adorable backdrop of a stunning sunrise.

The final art piece delightfully focuses on cherry blossoms. However, the cultural angle shines brightly in contrast to the color scheme.

Bonhams says, “His paintings are in the collections of the Tokyo National Museum of Modern Art and the Tokyo National Museum.”

The Southern School of Chinese painting shines brightly in his art.

