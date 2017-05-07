Afghanistan and Failed States Sum Up Obama’s Legacy: Russian Federation and Tajikistan

Ramazan Khalidov, Sawako Uchida, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The former President Barack Obama of America talked like an effective leader but the reality is the opposite in the realm of international relations. Indeed, only Obama could destabilize Iraq for a second time based on being in the vanguard of seeking political change in Syria. Prior to this, the Obama administration, leading NATO nations, and Gulf powers, had all collectively helped to create a failed state in Libya. The end result being a paradise for al-Qaeda and ISIS (Islamic State – IS) – and a great asset for people smuggling gangs to overwhelm parts of Europe. Therefore, events from Afghanistan to Yemen sums up the abysmal Obama administration.

In Afghanistan, the nations of the Russian Federation and Tajikistan are alarmed by recent events. This isn’t surprising given Obama’s track record but still, the growing menace of the Taliban in Kunduz is worrying. Similarly, with more Sunni Islamist Takfiris from Central Asia fighting in Syria, then other nations throughout the region are worried by Gulf and NATO powers that have destabilized Syria and other parts of the world.

It must be remembered that the provinces of Badakhshan, Kunduz, and Tahor, all share a border with Tajikistan. Of course, in the past few years, many attacks have taken place before in this part of Afghanistan. However, the threat is now growing to a higher level in Kunduz province.

The international Sunni Takfiri dimension under the failed state reality of Obama (Libya, Mali, Syria, and Yemen) – and the re-destabilization of Afghanistan and Iraq under his administration – means that Central Asian nations are extremely worried. After all, growing numbers of Sunni Takfiris from Central Asia are joining various al-Qaeda linked groups and ISIS in several nations.

Umed Partov, The Jamestown Foundation, says, “Central Asian militant groups have already begun to demonstrate leadership in orchestrating terrorist attacks in the Middle East as well as in the current siege of Kunduz city. According to Davlat Vaziri, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) and the Tajikistan-based Ansarulloh are coordinating the fight waged in Kunduz against the ANSF. Foreign fighters from Africa, Pakistan, the Philippines, Bangladesh, China, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have all been identified in Kunduz. Afghan forces regained some lost ground, but the Taliban is still in control of some areas (Ozodagon.com, October 7). Meanwhile, the press office of the National Security Unit of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan Province recently reported the arrest of four members of the IMU who were in possession of explosives and other weaponry (Ozodagon.com, October 5).”

Recent events in Kunduz highlight that the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) is increasingly struggling to crush the Taliban. This reality is worrying the Russian Federation and Tajikistan – and all Central Asian nations. On top of this, the terrain of vast areas between Afghanistan and Tajikistan is extremely difficult to patrol based on the geographic reality of high terrain.

If the ANSF continues to struggle and returning Sunni Takfiris flee from a fresh onslaught in Iraq, then more international fighters will enter the fray in Afghanistan. At the same time, other international terrorists will return to their respective native homes in Central Asia. Despite this, the angle of military hardware, terrorism, and Salafi indoctrination means that Afghanistan is the central fear for the Russian Federation and Tajikistan. In turn, all Central Asian nations and China are at a loss about the policies of the Obama administration that seems to be leaving chaos behind and bleak realities.

In 2015, the analyst Kasimshoh Iskandarov from Tajikistan said, “There are hundreds of Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Uighurs and Chechen fighters in Afghanistan,” says Tajik analyst Kasimshoh Iskandarov… The Central Asians aren’t just interested in fighting the Afghan government,” he says, adding that many wish to wage jihad in “Central Asia and perhaps even Russia.”

The numbers have increased in early 2017 and with many Sunni Takfiris fleeing the onslaught in Iraq then the omens look negative for the new administration under President Donald Trump. Overall, the legacy of Obama is one of spreading chaos to new failed states (Libya, Mali, Syria, and Yemen) and the re-destabilization of Afghanistan and Iraq. Therefore, the Russian Federation and Tajikistan are increasingly nervous by current events in Kunduz and in other areas of Afghanistan.

https://jamestown.org/program/security-situation-along-afghan-tajik-border-alarms-regional-powers/

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-34659530