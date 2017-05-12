President Trump and ousted FBI Chief Comey: Competing Forces and Repercussions

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The continuing rift between the administration of President Donald Trump and the ousted James Comey of the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), gives a note to the international community of chaos within the heart of power in America. Indeed, it currently appears that competing forces also exist within the Trump administration in the area of foreign policy. Hence, the new demarche between the president and the FBI bodes ill. Therefore, times are a little worrying in the corridors of power in Washington because continuity remains elusive during the early period of the Trump administration.

Trump may have ousted Comey, former Director of the FBI, but a can of worms may start to open given the full backing of the FBI of Comey. Andrew McCabe, the acting Director of the FBI, is making it known that he fully backs Comey.

McCabe said the FBI had no “crisis of confidence within the leadership of the FBI.”

McCabe continued, “I can tell you also that Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day.”

This is a far cry from the words of Trump who lambasted Comey for being a “showboat” and “grandstander.”

Trump equally rebuked the current situation at the FBI by stating categorically that, “The FBI has been in turmoil. You know that, I know that, everybody knows that.”

Not surprisingly, the Democrats are hoping to gain capital out of the current competing forces at the heart of power within America. Yet, the Democrat leader during the last presidential campaign, Hilary Clinton, equally locked horns with Comey.

Indeed, Clinton said, “I was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey’s letter on Oct. 28 (2016) and Russian Wikileaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off… And the evidence for that intervening event is compelling, persuasive.”

The endless accusations that the Russian Federation meddled in the election of America continue to grind the political and media mill – despite the extremely limited power of media forces from this nation within the body politic of America. Ironically, it is fine for the former President of America, Barack Obama, to endorse openly for the United Kingdom to stay within the European Union and for the people of France to support Emmanuel Macron. Hence, the merry-go-round about the Russian Federation and the last presidential election in America appears bereft of ideas outside the “Moscow bogeyman.”

Reuters reports, “Trump’s personal attack on Comey seemed designed to underline that Comey’s dismissal was about his performance at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and not a probe that has hung over Trump’s presidency since he took office in January and threatens to overwhelm his policy priorities.”



Despite the ousting of Comey, the competing forces at the heart of power in America seem set to continue. McCabe said, “I can tell you that I hold Director Comey in the absolute highest regard. I have the highest respect for his considerable abilities and his integrity.”

McCabe also insists that the investigation involving any possible meddling and collusion with the Russian Federation will continue. Hence, the visit of Trump to the headquarters of the FBI was called off when it became known that the president wouldn’t be received with open arms.

Recent events involving Comey and the FBI – irrespective if aimed at Trump or Clinton – point to too much politicizing by both political parties. Equally, under Comey, it is clear that the FBI should have a firm foundation of investigating serious issues in order to safeguard the national security of America. Yet, the impression is that Comey overstepped the mark because he didn’t provide concrete evidence but he still opened up a can of worms – irrespective if aimed directly or indirectly at Trump or Clinton respectively.

The repercussions for America are extremely negative because you have the impression of underhanded political tactics fused with genuine concerns related to national security. Yet, because the competing forces of power concentration are logging horns, then it seems that disunity is at the heart of major governance in America, rather than unity.

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-fbi-idUSKBN1871I7

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2017/05/02/hillary-clinton-blames-comey-wikileaks-2016-election-loss/101203972/

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawandjay.com Modern Tokyo Times – Fashion

http://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes