Sunni Islamist Terrorist Kills 22 in Manchester: Same Force Butchers in Europe

Murad Makhmudov, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sunni Islamic terrorism can now include Manchester to its latest European list of barbaric crimes. Of course, for the people of Iraq and Nigeria, and countless other nations, then Sunni Islamic terrorism is a daily reality. Therefore, Manchester is following on from recent events in Europe – and other parts of the world – that are blighted by the same faith-based terrorist forces.

Of course, the usual language of unity, peace, and showing a united city, is all part and parcel of the mantra. Yet, the usual statements seem hollow because the same politically correct rhetoric means little after so many Sunni Islamic terrorist attacks in recent times. Especially, when young people were targeted in the latest attack in Manchester by the usual Sunni Islamist mindset that is beheading in Syria, banning all non-Muslim holy places in Saudi Arabia, killing the Shia in countless nations, cleansing Christians in parts of the Middle East, and enslaving Yazidis in Iraq.

According to the British police, a 22-year-old man called Salman Abedi is the terrorist suspect. At the moment, it is unsure if he acted alone or if he was supported by other Sunni Islamists? The suspect was born in the city that he slaughtered from the parentage of Libyans.

Ian Hopkins, Manchester Police Chief Constable, said, “Our priority, along with the police counter-terrorism network and our security partners, is to continue to establish whether he was acting alone or working as part of a wider network.”

It is abundantly clear that the terrorist targeted young people because the attack took place during a music concert by the American singer Ariana Grande. Hence, while individuals were planning a music concert in the Manchester Arena, the Sunni Islamist terrorist was planning murder and death. The final result of his deplorable action led to at least 22 people perishing from this earth forever.

Reuters reports, “The attack was the deadliest in the UK since four British Muslims killed 52 people in suicide bombings on London’s transport system in 2005. But it will have reverberations far beyond British shores.”

The latest terrorist attack in Manchester is following the usual Sunni Islamist terrorist link in Europe. It now seems that “the new multicultural Europe” is opening major cities to the death and destruction of Sunni Islamic terrorism, just like the Shia and other faith groups face the wrath of the same Takfiri ideology in various parts of the world. Therefore, it is clear where the problem is but religious leaders and political elites – and the politically correct media brigade – will close their respective eyes to where the force of evil happens to be.

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-security-manchester-idUSKBN18I2OP

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawandjay.com Modern Tokyo Times – Fashion

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes