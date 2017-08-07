Shia Civilians including Women and Children are butchered by Sunni Islamists in Afghanistan: Taliban and ISIS



Jibril Khoury, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sunni Islamist Takfiri forces have butchered over 50 people, including women and children, in the province of Sar-e Pul in Afghanistan. It is reported that the majority of civilians killed were Shia Muslims. Therefore, another brutal anti-Shia massacre was enacted by the same Sunni Islamist creed that is targeting the Shia in several nations.

The massacre took place after a police checkpoint was overrun in the area of Mirzawalang. Apparently, elements of the Taliban and ISIS (Islamic State – IS) took part in the attack. If so, then this will be worrying for all concerned because the Taliban isn’t internationally focused outside of Afghanistan and parts of Pakistan.

Hence, the Taliban rejects its involvement in the massacre against mainly Shia civilians. Instead, the Taliban claims that it killed 28 people who were part of a militia that was supported by the government.

The New York Times reports, “Sayad district, in northern Sar-e-Pul province, had put up a fierce defense over the past two years against attacks by insurgents as other parts of the province seemed to be buckling under Taliban pressure. Several local officials say the Taliban joined forces with Sher Mohammed Ghazanfar, a local commander claiming allegiance to the Islamic State, to overrun the Mirza Olang area. Then he turned to blocking local militiamen, as well as civilians, from fleeing.”

Irrespective of the merits of the Taliban and ISIS claim, it is known that many villagers were butchered. This includes Sunni Islamists killing women and children in brutal ways. Therefore, all the hallmarks of Sunni Takfiris that slaughter in gruesome ways in several nations.

The President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, said, “Criminal terrorists have once again killed civilians, women and children… This barbaric act of them is deemed a direct violation of human rights and a war crime.”

According to the BBC, terrorist assailants “…entered the village and shot dead mainly Shia Muslim civilians including women and children, a spokesman for the provincial governor said.”

Reportedly, local forces loyal to the government had asked for air support because of the severity of the attack. Despite this, central forces were unable to help because of being overstretched in other parts of Afghanistan. If this becomes factual, then this will further undermine trust in the government of President Ghani.

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-40845361

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/06/world/asia/taliban-islamic-state-attack-afghanistan.html

