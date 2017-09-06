Al-Qaeda to reciprocate the Mass Media: Afghanistan to Bosnia to Libya to Syria to Myanmar

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The mass media corporations throughout the Northern Hemisphere and incorporating the Sunni Muslim media agenda, once more appear to be quenching the al-Qaeda and Sunni Islamist terrorist chord. Of course, the pattern is abundantly obvious despite the media elites ignoring this reality. After all, since the Siege of Mecca, this natural flow can be seen in the coverage of Afghanistan (the 1980s and early 1990s), Bosnia, Libya, Syria, and now Myanmar.

In other words, the mass media ups the ante against either the non-Muslim side in the conflict or against Muslim leaders that seek a more secular or non-Sharia Islamic path. Hence, the mass media and various Sunni Islamist terrorist groups espouse mass generalizations jointly in order to galvanize the “Takfiri sword.”

Reuters reports, “In a video message released by al Qaeda’s al-Malahem media foundation, Khaled Batarfi called on Muslims in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to support their Rohingya Muslim brethren against the enemies of Allah.”

The result of this is turning Afghanistan into Year Takfiri Zero after ousting President Najibullah, rubber-stamping a fake history of events on the ground in Bosnia, creating a failed state in Libya, turning Syria into a fresh international Sunni Islamist arena, and now Myanmar waits for the same fate. This mass propaganda propagated in Western media circles – and similarly being ushered by Gulf media outlets – is the boost that Sunni Islamists need in order to declare another “fake jihad.” The upshot is a huge boost for international Sunni Islamist terrorists, a future failed or weakened nation state, and further persecution against religious minorities – be they Alawites, Christians, the Shia, Shabaks, Yazidis, or other faith groups.

Therefore, the announcement that al-Qaeda seeks a Sunni Islamist “fake jihad” against Myanmar on the back of the mass media, is yet another continuation of a process that is monotonous by nature. In other words, the same collaborating forces are now seeking a new conflict in Myanmar that will encourage more terrorism and embolden sectarianism on all sides.

Khaled Batarfi, a leading figure in Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), called on international Sunni Islamists to declare war against the government of Myanmar. He said, “So spare no effort in waging jihad against them and repulsing their attacks, and beware of letting down our brothers in Burma [Myanmar].”

Of course, it is fine for AQAP and other Sunni Islamist terrorist groups to butcher and slaughter Shia Muslims and other non-Muslim groups. After all, Shia Muslims are deemed “apostates” in the eyes of Sunni Takfiris. Hence, AQAP and the Saudi Arabia led Sunni alliance is turning Yemen into a living nightmare. However, this reality isn’t seen by AQAP and other Sunni Muslim voices emanating from nations including Turkey (a nation that also kills the mainly Sunni Kurds and is involved in supporting sectarianism against the Syria government). Therefore, the only thing that unites “the fake unifying Sunni Muslim voice” is a sense of injustice providing Muslims are perceived to be on the losing side when fighting non-Muslims or the Shia.

Shia Iran is also caught up in the rhetoric but where were the mass Sunni Muslim demonstrations against ISIS (Islamic State – IS) in Iraq, when ISIS butchered the Shia in vast numbers in single based massacres? Likewise, did nations like Malaysia (Shia Islam is illegal) and Turkey (Alevi persecuted and the mainly Sunni Kurds killed by the state apparatus) lambast ISIS to the same anti-Myanmar degree when Sunni Takfiris began to cleanse Christians in Iraq, enslave Yazidis, and kill the Shia?

At the same time, the mass media provides a one-sided version of events on the whole. In other words, it is “good versus evil.” Therefore, when Serbian Orthodox Christians were cleansed in Krajina or butchered in eastern Bosnia by Islamists or Catholic Croatian forces respectively, then the media, on the whole, was relatively silent. Or, given the anti-Serbian rhetoric in the first place, then the majority of individuals had been brainwashed into not caring. However, in truth, just like in all civil wars or wars backed by outside intrigues, then massacres happen on all sides – be they committed by any faith or ethnic group.

Turning to Libya, Colonel Gaddafi was no saint, but the mass media glorified the “fake-revolution” that was based on Gulf and NATO intrigues. Like usual, the media provided the propaganda angle and then Sunni Islamists entered the fray on the ground. Hence, the usual forces promised democracy in Libya but the end result was a failed state, the lynching of black Africans by various Arab militias, ISIS beheading Christians, rampant poverty, countless militias, the destruction of Sufi shrines by Takfiris, becoming a conduit for exporting Sunni Islamist sectarians to Syria, and now Libya is paradise for human smuggling and raping black African female migrants in transit.

This reality, just like supporting Sunni Islamists in Afghanistan in the 1980s and early 1990s, is a million miles from the promises ushered by senior international politicians and the mass media. In other words, the propaganda used to oust both leaders led to failed states, narcotics, women put further into the shadows, chaos, and boosting forces that support killing apostates, stoning women to death for adultery, butchering the Shia (Afghanistan), and other barbaric realities.

The next nation to follow the usually combined forces of the mass media, Sunni Islamist sectarianism, and Gulf and NATO intrigues happened to be Syria. After all, from day one Sunni Takfiris supported the policy of “Alawites to the grave, Christians to Beirut.” Yet, the mass media portrayed a one-sided view of events that swelled the numbers of Sunni Islamist terrorists entering Syria from nations including NATO Turkey.

Myanmar now faces the same combined forces based on “good versus evil.” Given this reality, Al-Qaeda is seeking to further increase the bloodshed and spill blood in the name of sectarianism and Sunni Islamic jihad in this nation. Hence, like usual, this is following on from the one-sided mass media reports of events in Myanmar. Therefore, while small minorities including the mainly Buddhist Mro people face being cleansed by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) – who are following the usual Islamist traits of killing and persecuting small minorities – the mass media is negating this reality to any major extent. Similarly, ARSA terrorists in Myanmar are killing Hindus. Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports state Hindu women are being forced to convert to Islam – a tactic used against Yazidis in Iraq and against other minorities in countless conflicts throughout history. Despite this, the mantra of the mass media is creating the knock-on-effect of encouraging international jihadists to flock to the arena of conflict based on “good versus evil.” After all, stating facts like more Christians being killed in Myanmar over the last few decades based on several armed groups in this nation; Buddhists in the area of dispute facing persecution and massacres at the hands of Rohingya Islamists; along with the killing of Hindus and the small mainly Buddhist Mro tribe by ARSA; and other realities related to the complex ethnic structure of Myanmar, doesn’t fit the “good versus evil” mantra that is constantly being spouted by the mass media.

AFP (France 24) reports, “San Tun said many of his Mro people — who number between 20,000 and 40,000 — had to leave everything behind as they sought sanctuary in government-held areas, fearful Rohingya militants would target them again.”

Modern Tokyo Times says, “In other words, just like Yazidis have been enslaved and raped by Sunni Islamists in Iraq, and the same Sunni Islamist Takfiri virus stating “Alawites to the grave, Christians to Beirut” in Syria, then the small mainly Buddhist tribe of the Mro equally face Islamist cleansing. Yet, if mass media corporations seek to be believed, then surely the Islamists of ARSA would be solely focused on the armed forces of Myanmar in order to protect the Muslim Rohingya. Instead, just like in Iraq where Sunni Islamists target Yazidis and other minorities who have no power – nor have persecuted Sunni Muslims – it seems that ARSA is following the Islamist mantra of cleansing, killing, and persecuting…Therefore, ARSA is threatening the small mainly Buddhist tribe of the Mro who number between 20,000 and 40,000 people. At the same time, Hindus caught in the path of ARSA also face the Islamist sword.”

Overall, with al-Qaeda seeking a new Sunni Islamic jihad against Myanmar, then once more the mass media is laying the foundation by spreading one-sided versions to the point of inciting hatred. Similarly, Sunni Islamists throughout Europe will utilize the non-Muslim angle in order to recruit more terrorists. Therefore, Myanmar faces increasingly dark times and regionally divided loyalties will boost sectarianism on several fronts.

It is worth noting that more Muslims have been killed by Muslims in nations including Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen – rather than in Myanmar. Of course, this will not stop the Islamist agenda of spreading more violence to Myanmar – while increasing pressure regionally in nations including Bangladesh and Indonesia.

http://www.france24.com/en/20170903-buddhists-hindus-flee-myanmars-sectarian-clashes

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-rohingya-alqaeda/yemeni-al-qaeda-leader-calls-for-attacks-in-support-of-myanmars-rohingya-idUSKCN1BD0U8

http://moderntokyotimes.com/?p=7710

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawandjay.com Modern Tokyo Times – Fashion

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes