Dangerous times in Myanmar for Buddhists, Hindus, and Tribal people in Rakhine

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

The government of Myanmar faces untold pressure to accept Bengali Muslims back into Rakhine in Myanmar because of the utter bias of certain Western and Islamic nations. Yet, if Myanmar is pressured then Buddhists, Hindus, and Tribal people have much to fear in Rakhine. This is based on Islamic terrorism and institutional religious hatred emanating within Sharia Islamic law that seeks to crush non-Muslims in this part of Myanmar. Similarly, when the demographic time bomb reaches majority status in Rakhine then will the same pressures emerge in another part of Myanmar based on Islamization?

It should be noted that when Hinduism was all but erased in Pakistan then the international community said what? Equally, Buddhists in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh (the British handed over this mainly Buddhist area to Muslim dominated politicians) face the same Islamization reality but once more – just like Buddhists being killed in Southern Thailand by Islamists – you have no international concerns. At the same time, while Islam is still growing in India the opposite is happening to Hinduism in Bangladesh because Hindu numbers are declining rapidly in percentage terms – and one day this embattled indigenous faith faces another Pakistan.

Indeed, if Bengali Muslims are allowed to return along with insidious Islamist targets held by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), international Sunni Islamic terrorist groups, and meddling of international nations then many Buddhists, Hindus, and Tribal people will be forced to flee Rakhine. After all, how can you trust ARSA Islamic jihadists and elements within the Bengali Muslim community who despise various non-Muslim groups in this part of Myanmar?

A Member of Parliament in Rakhine, Daw Khin Saw Mai, said, “All the Bengalis learn in their religious schools is to brutally kill and attack… It is impossible to live together in the future.”

In a past article by Modern Tokyo Times it was stated, “In late August the Islamist terrorist group ARSA launched brutal attacks against Buddhists, Hindus, and tribal groups. At the same time, the security forces and police were targeted by ARSA. Also, in some attacks, local Bengali Muslims quickly joined ARSA in its jihad against non-Muslims in Rakhine. Of course, many Muslims reject the policies of ARSA but a sizeable majority in Rakhine is easily persuaded. Hence, the usual declaration of jihad that is being felt in many parts of Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Therefore, it is nigh impossible for Buddhists, Hindus, and tribal groups to trust the long-term objectives of Bengali Muslims. Indeed, the demise of Hinduism throughout Bangladesh – just like in Pakistan but to an even higher extent – is also a reality for the indigenous Buddhists of the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Given this reality, Buddhists in Rakhine and throughout Myanmar seek to draw a line-in-the-sand that says “no more.”

It is high time that Bangladesh is also held accountable for the demise of Hinduism in this nation and the brutal changes that have taken place to the detriments of Buddhists in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Likewise, the nation of Bangladesh should take in fellow Bengali Muslims that don’t fit the criteria of the nation-state of Myanmar.

Hence, it is essential that Myanmar stands strong in order to protect the various non-Muslim faiths groups in Rakhine. At the same time, central forces need to preserve indigenous cultures that face being swept away by the encroaching reality of Islamization in this part of the country. In other words, Myanmar can only solve the problem by listening to the indigenous Buddhist and Tribal communities – along with Hindus – who face the serious threat of becoming squeezed out of more of Rakhine. Equally, Bangladesh and the United Kingdom should be held accountable for various misdeeds against the people of Myanmar, while Gulf petrodollars must be curtailed and the same applies to Sunni Islamist forces that covet parts of this nation.

