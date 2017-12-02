Emperor Akihito of Japan to finally step down on April 30, 2019

Noriko Watanabe and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Japan and the legal system is finally abiding by the wishes of Emperor Akihito of Japan. Yet, sadly, the time delay is alarmingly slow irrespective of the complexity of the request by Emperor Akihito. Therefore, while the wait will still linger for many individuals, at least the Japanese government specifies that Emperor Akihito can finally abdicate on April 30, 2019.

In 2016, the Emperor said, “When I consider that my fitness level is gradually declining, I am worried that it may become difficult for me to carry out my duties as the symbol of the state with my whole being as I have done until now.”

Lee Jay Walker, Modern Tokyo Times, says, “Equally alarming, it is known that the Emperor was thinking about asking to abdicate in 2015. Hence, the long wait is somewhat confusing given the loyalty showed by Emperor Akihito towards all subjects – and reaching out internationally based on countless goodwill missions. In this sense, it is extremely disappointing that the date set is April 30, 2019. This is based on the complete devotion shown by the Emperor and in the full knowledge of several recent health problems.”

Emperor Akihito reignited a deep respect internationally along with his devoted wife who both fulfilled countless duties that went above their remit. He showed kindness, politeness, a deep knowledge of history, and reached out internationally that was unforeseen prior to becoming the Emperor of Japan. Therefore, his successor, the current Crown Prince Naruhito, knows that to follow in the footsteps of the current Emperor is nigh impossible – and this is said with utmost respect towards his successor.

After all, the ravages of history in relation to World War Two left delicate geopolitical issues to overcome. Yet, true to the gentleness and respect showed by Emperor Akihito, he became the greatest ambassador to restore genuine friendship among international nations. His legacy, therefore, will always be known for this!

It is hoped that his final period will be blessed throughout Japan and that other nations will bestow their deep admiration for the Emperor of the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes