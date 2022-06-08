Japan art and Edo artist Totoya Hokkei

Totoya Hokkei (1780-1850) belongs to the Edo Period in his native Japan. His background entails a normal working-class choice of jobs (a young fishmonger) before studying under the esteemed Katsushika Hokusai. Therefore, his world changed dramatically.

Hokkei blended naturally into the art world he was joining. Hence, Hokusai and others guided him during his informative years. In time, he would produce individualistic landscapes and provide a lovely artistic touch to typical ukiyo-e art themes.

The influence of Hokusai on his work is noticeable. However, he produced lovely art that was individualistic when needed. Obviously, the commercial angle remained important. Therefore, by the 1820s, Hokkei focused more on being an esteemed illustrator.

His illustration work especially concerns surimono prints. While he was busy illustrating over one hundred books covering a broad array of subjects. Hence, Hokkei survived economically by exploiting a growing niche in the market.

The commercial angle didn’t crush the adorable art he produced during his informative years. Thus, the free spirit of Hokkei can be felt artistically: even when commercial factors are taken into consideration. Therefore, he is a notable artist in nineteenth-century Japanese art concerning the ending of the Edo Period.

