Japan Art and Mountain Landscapes

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The delightful art piece above is by Tomikichiro Tokuriki (1902-1999) – who came from a long line of artists within his family – going back hundreds of years.

Initially, Tokuriki studied Nihonga art under Tsuchida Bakusen (1887-1936) and Yamamoto Shunkyo (1871-1933). However, during the early Showa Period, the artist Hiratsuka Un’ichi (1895-1997) influenced him to focus on woodblock printing.

The art piece above is by the Japanese artist Eiichi Kotozuka. He was born during the late Meiji Period (1868-1912).

Kotozuka – and many other Japanese artists, despite the encroachment of European art – still concentrated on natural themes related to Japan and adapted to the changing nature of internal ideas and changes. Accordingly, he focused on sōsaku hanga (creative prints).

The final art piece is by the esteemed Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858).

Accordingly, the stunning Cherry Tree grove in full blossom is a delightful print. One can connect this adorable landscape with yesteryear, today, and the future.

