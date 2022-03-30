Legacy of Obama and the continuing audacity of death: Libya, Syria, and Yemen

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The legacy of former President Barack Obama of America isn’t the title of his book, The Audacity of Hope. Instead, it is the “audacity of death” for Libya, the Sahel region, Syria, and Yemen. This reality applies to his time in office and continues today.

The destabilization of Libya continues to haunt this failed state. Also, the same applies to how terrorist forces entered the vacuum to destabilize nations throughout the entire Sahel region.

Libya once was a magnet for workers throughout the Sahel and further afield before the Obama-led bombing campaign against Colonel Gaddafi. It is now known for the enslavement of black Africans and mass immigration to Europe. Hence, while Obama earned untold riches from his book, the opposite reality happened to untold numbers who were killed, maimed, forced to flee, enslaved, and children dying from malnutrition concerning the brutal war in Yemen.

Time reports, “According to CNN, the U.N.-backed Libyan government has launched a formal investigation into the allegations. But Libya is largely considered a failed state. Since Muammar Gaddafi, who ran the country for four decades, was ousted in 2011, the country has descended into civil war. A transitional government failed to implement rule of law in the country, which has splintered into several factions of militias, tribes, and gangs. In lawless Libya, many see the slave trade and smuggling as a lucrative industry. Tackling the country’s humanitarian crisis will require international assistance.”

The Saudi-led coalition and Iran are involved in a brutal war in Yemen that continues today. Yet, despite the human rights record of both main participants – Iran and Saudi Arabia – the Obama administration fuelled the war by enormous military sales to Saudi Arabia.

Reuters reports, “U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration has offered Saudi Arabia more than $115 billion in weapons, other military equipment and training, the most of any U.S. administration in the 71-year U.S.-Saudi alliance, a report seen by Reuters has found.”

In a past article by Modern Tokyo Times, it was stated, “Other nations, including Sunni-led countries supporting Saudi Arabia along with leading NATO powers (notably France and the United Kingdom), are systematically ignoring international law by supporting the brutal coalition against Yemen that is led by elites in Riyadh. The upshot of this is the open destruction of schools, mass killings of children, the terrible loss of life to civilians, the utter devastation of an already weak infrastructure – and other brutal realities. Therefore, politicians like Rand Paul sought to stem the tide of this misery by pressurizing the Obama administration into stopping the brutal military sales to Saudi Arabia.”

In 2022 – similar to Libya, Syria, and the Sahel region – people are still dying concerning failed states, terrorism, war, and the consequences of war that all began under the watch of Obama.

James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF, said (2021), “A child dies in Yemen of something that is preventable every 10 minutes. And that is certainly a number that unfortunately has not changed in the last couple of years…Yemen is the most difficult place in the world to be a child. Incredulously, it is getting worse.”

Timber Sycamore, a CIA terrorist ratline, was launched by America. Other covert intelligence services (Saudi Arabia and others) were involved in Obama’s secret channels that fueled the crisis in Syria. Hence, by late 2012 and 2013, outside meddling stepped up various covert programs that boosted Islamist sectarian forces and mercenaries. Irrespective of Obama’s confusing policy, America emboldened Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, international jihadists, and others to take stronger postures against Syria. Therefore, ramifications would include the growing power of al-Qaeda and ISIS in Syria that altered the dynamics on the ground.

The Guardian (2014) reports, “The Obama administration has proposed escalating US involvement in the Syrian civil war, asking Congress for $500m for the US military to train and equip “moderate” Syrian rebels.”

The moderates, including those who obtained much of the military arms, – were either Sunni Islamist sectarian forces or mercenaries who killed for the highest bidder. America, confident after overthrowing Colonel Gaddafi – while caring nothing about stabilizing the nation – increasingly sought to overthrow the Syrian government under Bashar al-Assad along with several NATO and Gulf powers. Hence, several Gulf and NATO powers (notably France, Turkey, and the United Kingdom) supported various Islamist and mercenary proxies. This policy re-destabilized Iraq once more (ISIS – Islamic state) after ISIS entered the vacuum – it also unleashed brutal anti-Alawite, anti-Christian, and anti-Sunni Muslim government forces that beheaded people, enslaved, and cleansed regions of different faith groups.

The upshot of events in Iraq and Syria – during the Obama period with Biden in cahoots – was the enslavement of the Yazidis, ISIS killing elderly Yazidi women of non-child rearing age, cleansing Christians, persecuting the Shabaks, the butchering of the Shia in Iraq and in neighboring Syria the Alawites would be put in cages by ISIS and many beheaded, killed, or burnt alive.

In truth, it seems that the Obama administration thrived on Arthur Zimmermann’s policy of chaos. Therefore, the consistency of Obama’s administration applies to bloodshed, destabilization, and more deaths – with Libya, Syria, the Sahel region, Yemen – and the betrayal of Kurds in northern Syria – being examples of supplied death by the Obama administration.

Unlike Obama’s book, The Audacity of Hope, vast numbers died during his time in office and are still dying today. From massive military arm supplies to Saudi Arabia during the crisis in Yemen – to unleashing horrendous forces from Libya to Syria – Egypt barely escaped.

https://time.com/5042560/libya-slave-trade/

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes