NATO Liaison Office in Japan being Touted: China and Russia

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan is enabling the administration of President Joe Biden of America to increase divisions in Northeast Asia. Unlike the former leader of America (Donald Trump) and the possibility of a deal with North Korea – the war-mongering Democratic Party are to send nuclear bombers and submarines to South Korea.

Accordingly, with reports that NATO seeks a liaison office in Japan, it is time for this nation to take a step back and focus on developing relations with China, North Korea, and the Russian Federation. This notably applies to China and the Russian Federation related to the size of their military capabilities and international clout.

North Korea and Japan relations are complex at the best of times. At other times, little untoward develops because both nations have other geopolitical concerns. Also, if Japan sought rapprochement with China and the Russian Federation, this would encourage North Korea to take a softer approach to Japan.

The Japanese ambassador to America (Koji Tomita) said: “We are working in that direction” concerning a NATO liaison office in Japan.

However, despite no concrete confirmation, this plan bodes ill for Japan and Northeast Asia if it materializes. After all, it will put Japan at greater odds with the two military powers in Northeast Asia (China and the Russian Federation) and increase regional mistrust.

Also, the nations of France and the United Kingdom (the two most important maritime NATO powers in Europe) can’t threaten China. Similarly, aircraft fighters would need to overcome the vastness of the Russian Federation and China. Therefore, is geopolitical blowback worth it for Japan?

The spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry (Mao Ning) said: “NATO’s continual eastward expansion in the Asia-Pacific, interference in regional affairs, attempts to destroy regional peace and stability and push for bloc confrontation calls for high vigilance from countries in the region.”

The nations of Northeast Asia need to build trust instead of the “divisionist dream” of America. Indeed, the late Shinzo Abe sought cordial relations with the Russian Federation. However, Kishida is joining the military arms race in Northeast Asia (despite the dire economic condition of Japan) concerning the containment policies of America aimed at China and the Russian Federation.

NATO powers in the post-Soviet Union period bombed the civilian infrastructure of Serbia (former Yugoslavia) and took Kosovo away from this nation (many nations don’t recognize this). Also, NATO Turkey continues to occupy Northern Cyprus and parts of Syria (also bombs the Kurds and Yazidis in Iraq).

Similarly, America and allies have killed vast numbers directly or by proxy in Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen (NATO and European Union nations have signed countless mega military contracts with Saudi Arabia – this nation and allies have killed vast numbers in Yemen). Accordingly, parts of North Africa, the Sahel, West Asia, and Afghanistan are failed states concerning the legacy of NATO powers. Therefore, with NATO powers distant from Northeast Asia, Japan might face the consequences of a major regional conflict breaking out over issues that don’t involve Japan directly (Taiwan or war on the Korean peninsula).

NATO brazenly said, “The Indo-Pacific is important for NATO, given that developments in that region can directly affect Euro-Atlantic security.”

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned, the Kishida administration is “rejecting the country’s peaceful development… (and) has embarked on the path of an unprecedented build-up of its military power, including strike potential.”

Zakharova continued that Japan is “returning to unlimited militarization, which will inevitably provoke new security challenges and exacerbate tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Japan needs a more balanced approach between all regional nations.

Accordingly, look at the destabilization of parts of the world once NATO powers have involved themselves: does Japan seek Northeast Asia to face the American model of wars in West Asia?

NATO should be kept out of East Asia.

