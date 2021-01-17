Norway raises concern about Pfizer vaccine on the elderly after 29 deaths

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis is leading to a rush on vaccines internationally despite limited trials related to various angles. Thus concerns in Norway about the deaths of 29 elderly people in poor health before the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine needs thorough research.

Initial concerns in Norway are that 29 elderly people died because of side-effects from the vaccine. Of course, with these elderly people already being in poor health then any complications will be magnified.

At first, Norway expressed concern for people aged over 80 and with underlying health issues. However, now the age concern is being lowered to 75. This isn’t surprising because limited trials were done by major vaccine producing companies on mainly younger people – and who had better health.

Approximately 42,000 people in Norway have been given the first vaccine dose. Hence, with the elderly and people with underlying conditions being prioritized, if suspected deaths continue to increase from coronavirus inoculations then questions need to be raised about the safety angle.

The Institute of Public Health in Norway specified that “for those with the most severe frailty, even relatively mild vaccine side effects can have serious consequences. For those who have a very short remaining life span anyway, the benefit of the vaccine may be marginal or irrelevant.”

Deaths have occurred in other nations along with serious side-effects for people with allergies – and so forth. Of course, it is important that scaremongering isn’t manipulated by people who oppose vaccinations but this shouldn’t stop thorough research.

For the worst-hit nations, the vaccine rollout is being rushed without the usual strong clinical trials. Hence, the longevity of coronavirus vaccines isn’t fully known nor the long-term side effects. Therefore, the situation in Norway needs to be monitored seriously until the full facts are known.

