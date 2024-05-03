Japan Art and Koizumi Kishio: Mountains and War

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Koizumi Kishio (1893-1945) was born in the Meiji Period of Japanese history. However, despite the international colonial convulsions, the warlike period, and slavery continuing in the land of Mecca and many other nations – along with the rise of communism, militarism, and nationalism – these art pieces by Koizumi highlight a world of tranquility and beauty.

The first art piece depicts Mount Fuji and early snow. Yet, despite the beauty of this famous mountain and the mild atmospheric feeling, he completed this during the early 1940s. Therefore, a million miles from the reality befalling so many nations blighted by the convulsions of war.

The British Museum says, “He is best known for his series ‘Showa dai Tokyo hyakkei zue’ (One Hundred Views of Great Tokyo in the Showa Era)... He was forced to leave Tokyo by the Pacific War, and died in Saitama in 1945 before he could return.”

Koizumi was forced to leave Tokyo to escape the carpet bombing of this city. Indeed, at a time of poor health, he was also pained by the destruction of places he depicted in his stunning art. Therefore, he died at a time of mass uncertainty.

The final art piece shows a small Shinto gate by Lake Chuzenji (Nikko) – with the imposing Mount Nantai in the backdrop. Lake Chuzenji is the highest natural lake in Japan.

