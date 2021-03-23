Saitama tourism: Chichibu Shinto shrine and richness of history

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Chichibu-Tama-Kai National Park in the prefecture of Saitama attracts a plethora of tourists. Other angles related to culture, religion, and so much more, means that Chichibu is a great base to explore this part of Japan.

During your time in Chichibu, the Chichibu Shinto shrine is a special religious place to visit. Hence, even if people are not religious, this lovely Shinto shrine will reach your inner-soul. Therefore, people should quietly take their time to explore the Shinto compound and feel the energy that abounds.

Historically wise, the shrine dates back over 1,000 years. Equally important, the current foundation of buildings was built with the financial blessings of Tokugawa Ieyasu in 1592. Thus the cultural and historical angles are very important.

Indeed, Chichibu and the environs of this city are blessed with many Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines. However, unlike the past, many are to be found among the ebb and flow of modern life. Despite this, the Chichibu Shinto shrine – and other Buddhist and Shinto holy places throughout the Chichibu region – provides a spiritual angle to replenish the soul.

Indeed, gems like the Hodosan Shinto shrine in Nagatoro – and many others – have escaped the ravages of modernity based on the geographic landscape. Sadly, the Chichibu Shinto shrine isn’t so lucky. This shrine is surrounded by the modern development of this city. Despite this, the sizeable nature of the compound enables the followers of Shinto and tourists alike to escape the excesses of modernity. Therefore, many pray for loved ones – while tourists take solace from angles related to architecture, art, masonry, statues, nature, and the feel of spirituality.

Overall, the Chichibu Shinto shrine is a great place to connect with the past and to feel the energy of spirituality. Hence, given the mountain landscape of the region, lovely rivers to explore, and so much more, this part of Japan – that is only 90 minutes away from Tokyo – is most rewarding for tourists.

https://www.seiburailway.jp/railways/tourist/english/sightseeing/recommend/chichibu_nagatoro/

https://www.env.go.jp/en/nature/nps/park/chichibu/guide/view.html

https://www.chichibu-omotenashi.com/en/

