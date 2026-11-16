Japan Poetry and Uejima Onitsura (1661-1738)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Uejima Onitsura (1661–1738) hailed from Hyogo Prefecture. However, it was in Osaka where this esteemed haiku poet became famous. Accordingly, he influenced many people during the Edo Period, and his poetry continues to captivate admirers of haiku long after his passing. Through simplicity, observation, and an appreciation of nature, his verses reflect the enduring beauty of Japanese literary traditions.

In a lovely poem, he wrote:

A nightingale,

when it stops singing,

is nothing more than a small green bird

From the age of eight, Uejima impressed many with his poetry. Thus, with the world of haiku – and other poetic forms awaiting him – his path was becoming clear. After gaining further knowledge of Japanese high culture and literary traditions, Uejima began his career in haiku in his mid-20s, hoping to make his living through poetry. His appreciation of the natural world and the subtle relationship between appearance and meaning would become an enduring feature of his poetic expression.

In another poem – carrying a sense of melancholy and despondency – he wrote:

Useless dreams, alas!

Over desolate fields

winds whisper as they pass.

Uejima belonged to the Danrin School of Poetry. This school produced many esteemed poets from the early Edo Period onwards. The Danrin movement sought to free poetry from the rigid conventions of other schools, encouraging greater spontaneity, imagination, and accessibility. Consequently, poetry could come alive for ordinary people rather than remaining confined by established literary formalities. Its founder was Nishiyama Sōin (1605–1682).

Uejima Onitsura also wrote – conveying a sense of silence and continuity, where beauty speaks for itself:

Silent the garden

where the camellia-tree

opens its whiteness

Hence, like the art movement of Ukiyo-e, the Danrin School also embraced aspects of the floating world. Both reflected changing cultural expressions during the Edo Period, finding beauty in everyday experiences, nature, and the world surrounding ordinary people. Therefore, Uejima had the opportunity to belong to a less rigid poetic tradition, where individual observation and freedom of expression could flourish.

Through these poetic traditions, the natural world becomes more than a subject of observation. A nightingale, a desolate field, or a flowering camellia can each evoke deeper reflections on beauty, transience, and the human experience.

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