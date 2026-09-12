Japanese Art and High Culture (Edo to Meiji Born Artists)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Kanzan Shimomura (1873–1930) stands as one of Wakayama’s distinguished artistic sons, a painter whose life unfolded across one of the most transformative passages in Japanese history. Born during the sweeping changes of the Meiji era and passing in the early years of the Shōwa period, Shimomura witnessed Japan moving from the inherited world of the past toward a rapidly modernizing nation. Between these two defining periods came the Taishō era (1912–1926), remembered for its comparatively liberal atmosphere, cultural experimentation, and expanding engagement with new ideas.

Yet Shimomura’s art reveals that modernity did not erase the memory of earlier Japan. Instead, the past remained a living presence. In the artwork above, his brush appears to reach backward through time, creating a delicate bridge between the modern age and the spiritual and aesthetic inheritance of classical Japanese culture. There is a quiet reverence within this approach—a recognition that beauty could survive the passage of centuries, even as the society surrounding the artist changed dramatically.

This conversation with the past becomes even more fascinating when viewed alongside the extraordinary world of Edo-period painting. Hanabusa Itchō (1652–1724) was among the most independent and unconventional figures of his generation. Painter, poet, and cultural provocateur, Itchō possessed a spirit that resisted confinement. His life was marked by both artistic brilliance and personal defiance, eventually resulting in imprisonment and prolonged exile. Yet adversity did not extinguish his creative imagination. After returning from exile, he continued to challenge established conventions, bringing wit, humanity, and a sharpened observational quality to his art.

Itchō’s early education was rooted in the prestigious Kanō school, where he studied under Kanō Yasunobu. Here he absorbed the disciplined techniques, refined brushwork, and formal elegance associated with one of Japan’s most influential painting traditions. But his artistic personality gradually moved beyond the confines of formal instruction. Poetry became an important part of his identity, and his literary sensibility infused his paintings with an unusual mixture of humour, social observation, elegance, and irreverence.

Such artists remind us that Japanese art has never been simply a question of technique. Painting, poetry, philosophy, religion, and the observation of nature have frequently existed within the same cultural landscape. A single image could therefore contain several layers of meaning: visual beauty on the surface, literary allusion beneath it, and philosophical or spiritual reflection deeper still.

This is particularly evident in the enduring image of Daruma (art above), the Japanese representation of Bodhidharma, traditionally regarded as the first patriarch of Chan Buddhism in China and the figure associated with the transmission of Zen Buddhism. The Metropolitan Museum of Art explains that Daruma was among the most common subjects for Zen monk-painters, reflecting the importance of the figure within the history of Zen painting.

The artwork below is by Tani Bunchō (1763–1840), one of the great painters and cultural figures of the Edo period. His brush possessed the qualities of both scholar and poet, reflecting the intellectual atmosphere of Bunjinga, or literati painting. Bunchō belonged to a broader cultural world that included figures such as Kameda Bōsai, Hanabusa Itchō, Ike no Taiga, Watanabe Kazan, and Tomioka Tessai—artists and intellectuals for whom painting could become an expression of learning, poetry, philosophy, and cultivated sensibility.

The Bunjinga tradition also reveals something profound about Edo Japan. Although the country maintained strict restrictions on foreign contact, cultural exchange with China continued to exercise an immense influence on Japanese intellectual and artistic life. China, revered as the Middle Kingdom, represented an ancient source of philosophy, literature, painting, calligraphy, and refined aesthetics. Japanese literati artists looked toward this inherited cultural world not simply as distant observers, but as participants in a centuries-old East Asian conversation.

For Bunchō, Chinese-inspired painting became a means of entering that conversation. Mountains could become philosophical landscapes rather than geographical descriptions. Ancient trees and pines could embody endurance, dignity, and longevity. Mist could dissolve the boundaries between the visible world and the imagined realm. Ink itself could become poetry, with a single brushstroke suggesting what many words could not express.

There is therefore a remarkable cultural continuity linking the artists above. From the Chinese-influenced intellectual world of Edo-period Bunjinga to the spiritual imagery of Zen, from the independence of Hanabusa Itchō to the historical consciousness of Kanzan Shimomura, Japanese art repeatedly demonstrates that tradition is not necessarily the opposite of change.

Indeed, as Japan entered the Meiji, Taishō, and Shōwa eras, artists continued to look toward earlier centuries for inspiration, vocabulary, spiritual meaning, and beauty. The old remained present within the new. Mountains, birds, flowers, monks, pines, landscapes, and human figures could carry memories extending far beyond the lifetime of the artist.

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