U.S. President-elect Donald Trump seeks a Positive Relationship with the Russian Federation

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The United States President-elect, Donald Trump, once more reiterated the need to have a positive relationship with the Russian Federation. Of course, certain destabilizing elements in both the Democratic Party and Republican Party will seek to put a spanner in the works. However, it is hoped that Trump will foster a cordial relationship with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation.

Indeed, if America and the Russian Federation can reset negative clashes over geopolitics, then surely the wider world will benefit. After all, recent destabilization policies by America and certain allies in Europe and the Gulf region have created untold vacuums. These vacuums spread on the death of nation states that in turn enables Sunni Islamists – and other negative forces like mass migration and the exploitation of natural resources – to spread misery, poverty, terrorism, tyranny, and other destructive forces.

Trump said, “Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only “stupid” people, or fools, would think that it is bad!”

He further stated, that we “Have enough problems around the world without yet another one.”

Trump continued, “Both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the world.”

It is hoped that America and the Russian Federation can focus on the many geopolitical concerns that face both nations. Similarly, the respective strengths of both nations can boost relations between other nations where tensions exist. In other words, singular dimensions, overlapping realities, and multi-faceted approaches can turn the clock favorably towards greater international stability.

In a past article, Modern Tokyo Times said, “Hopefully, Trump can reset positive relations with the Russian Federation because it is in the international interest for both these nations to rebuild a positive relationship. In other words, the sinister underlining policies of President Obama, endless rhetoric by NATO towards the Russian Federation, and the fear of what Hillary Clinton would have done will hopefully be erased by a genuine thaw. If so, then divisions over Ukraine and Syria – and other areas – will be debated from a more open standpoint based on genuine dialogue.”

