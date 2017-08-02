Sunni Islamists butcher the Shia inside a Mosque in Afghanistan: Massacre in Herat



Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In countless nations, various Sunni Islamist Takfiri terrorist groups are butchering non-Muslims and Muslims alike. Of course, in the mindset of Sunni Islamists, they deem the Shia to be non-Muslims and worthy of butchering. Therefore, yet another massacre against innocent Shia Muslims took place in Afghanistan by Sunni Islamists.

The latest massacre took place inside a Shia holy place of worship in the city of Herat. Currently, it is known that 29 innocents have perished. However, it is more than likely that this figure will increase because many remain injured.

Reports remain sketchy but it is believed that at least two Sunni Islamists massacred innocent Shia worshippers. This applies to one suicide bomber and another terrorist who threw grenades at Shia Muslim worshippers along with rifles being used in this barbaric attack.

The Independent reports, “A further 64 people were reportedly wounded during the attack at the Jawadia Mosque and local authorities said the death toll is expected to rise.”

Shia Muslims in Afghanistan face Sunni Islamist hatred at the hands of several terrorist and sectarian groups. Notably, this applies to the Taliban and more recently the growing tentacles of ISIS (Islamic State – IS). Of course, with al-Qaeda affiliates being based in Afghanistan and Pakistan – and with various Sunni Islamist sectarian groups existing in these two nations – then the Shia face numerous threats.

The Guardian says, “More than 1,700 civilians have been killed in attacks in Afghanistan so far this year, hitting confidence in the government of President Ashraf Ghani.”

Afghanistan remains fragile and it appears that little will change in the short-term based on Sunni Islamist sectarian hatred and forces that are vying for power throughout this nation.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/aug/01/dozens-killed-in-bombing-of-mosque-in-afghan-city-of-herat

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/afghanistan-terror-attack-jawadia-mosque-herat-shia-isis-suicide-bomb-a7871751.html

