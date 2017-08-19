500 Killed in Deadly Floods that have hit South Asia: Bangladesh, India, and Nepal affected

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

According to media reports, approximately 500 people have perished because of deadly floods that have hit swathes of Bangladesh, India, and Nepal. Of course, with many remote areas being hit then the death toll will likely increase further. Similarly, shortages of food, shelter, polluted water, and other major concerns, will make the situation worse in the short-term.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is deeply concerned by the devastation of seasonal flooding. Hence, Martin Faller, the Deputy Regional Director of the IFRC, said, “This is fast becoming one of the most serious humanitarian crises this region has seen in many years, and urgent action is needed to meet the growing needs of millions of people affected by these devastating floods.”

It is reported that floods in Bangladesh, India, and Nepal have affected approximately 16 million people. The volume of this means that underdeveloped infrastructures in the respective nations are being put under heavy stress.

If help is inadequate then diseases related to cholera, Japanese encephalitis, malaria, and others, will further exacerbate the crisis depending on regional conditions. Likewise, with floods destroying farmlands and livestock, then issues related to malnutrition will blight the worse hit areas. Similarly, many communities in all three nations remain stranded without food. On top of this, issues related to electricity, sanitation, and water is making the situation even more perilous for vast numbers of people.

Reuters reports, “In Nepal, 27 of 75 districts were either submerged or hit by landslides, leaving villages and communities stranded without food, water and electricity.”

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, you have more fear that water will flow down into this nation from India. The BBC says, “Bangladesh, where flood levels are already at a record high, is expected to be further hit as swollen Indian rivers flow down through it in the coming days.”

Overall, it is essential that regional and international nations – and aid networks – all pull together in order to stem the crisis and to deliver help to the most needed. Of course, this is easier said than done given the enormity of the crisis.

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-40975232

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-floods-idUSKCN1AY132

