Merkel in Germany is still putting mass immigration before Germans: Election meant?

Helmet Joachim Schmidt, Chika Mori, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The recent election in Germany witnessed a result that was detrimental to the two main political parties in this nation. Despite this, and with one of the main causes being the toleration of vast numbers of immigrants from all over the world – and fake refugees abusing the naivety of the politically correct – it seems that mass immigration still comes first to Merkel. Hence, a future coalition government in Germany under the leadership of Merkel is still based on allowing hundreds of thousands of more immigrants each year in Germany. If coalition partners disagree with Merkel’s goal of altering Germany forever, then it appears she will not form a coalition government with minor parties.

Indigenous Germans and migrants from decades past that happen to have assimilated into German culture and society, must be aghast that Merkel’s main concern is still the mass immigration issue. In other words, cultural disunity, the shadows of terrorism, the increasing infringement by Turkey into the domestic affairs of Germany, Sunni Islamization, growing crime in certain quarters, cultural events that need protecting with greater policing, and other important issues, all come secondary.

Merkel, being Merkel, loathes any notion of a “migration cap” because she believes that Germany must take all responsibility for mainly Sunni Muslim nations and other nations, including China and Japan, who have no interest in the politically correct agenda of multi-culturists. Yet, it is known that the Christian Social Union (CSU) does support a “migration cap.” Hence, Merkel seeks loopholes in order to form a coalition government, where once more she puts immigrants before the wishes of many German people who seek a more moderate policy.

After the recent election in Germany that witnessed a downturn for the two main political parties, it was hoped that Merkel would listen to the voices of discontent – many who are not right-wing or ultra-nationalists – but who feel alienated by the huge changes that are impacting on German society. Indeed, many of the allegedly right-wing voters of UKIP (United Kingdom Independence Party) voted for the most socialist leader of the Labour Party in decades during the last election. In other words, people from all walks of life – including migrants that have assimilated over many decades in Germany and the United Kingdom – are worried about the enormous changes taking place based on the endless multi-cultural and multi-religious agenda of the political elites. This notably applies to the growing reality of Sunni Islamization in many major cities throughout parts of Europe, the growing menace of Sunni Islamist terrorism, and the changing landscape that is far from the values of the indigenous culture.

Immediately after the German election, the Modern Tokyo Times said, “Ironically, the politically correct and Merkel will decry alleged Islamophobia – yet, since Sharia Islamic law supports killing apostates and denies the equality of non-Muslims and women – then “phobia” is inappropriate. After all, in certain parts of the Middle East religious minorities including the Alawites, Coptic Christians, Shabaks, Yazidis, various different Christian sects, the Shia, and others, all face religious persecution, institutional discrimination, massacres, terrorist attacks, and other mass negatives at the hands of Sunni Islamism. However, despite this disturbing reality, it is abundantly clear that Germany is opening the door to Sunni Islamist forces that seek to alter the European landscape based on mass immigration, spreading indoctrination, the changing demographics, and other sinister forces. Therefore, the AfD built into the changing landscape and appealed to many ordinary German nationals who feel abandoned and marginalized by the rapid speed of mass immigration – and perceived Islamization.”

However, despite the majority of people not supporting the leadership of Merkel and her acknowledgment that the election could have been better, it seems that it is still the pro-mass immigration model that means everything to the current leader of Germany. In other words, Merkel is opening up a can of worms where ethnic and religious identity politics is coming to the fore. This is based on her policies of radically altering the ethnic and religious landscape of Germany.

