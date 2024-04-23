Art of Japan and Tojiro Oshita: Watercolor Art

Tojiro Oshita (1870-1911) died during the late stages of the Meiji Period (1868-1912). However, despite dying relatively young, he created many stunning watercolors.

Watercolor art developed throughout the Meiji Period of history. Accordingly, Oshita was a prominent watercolor artist in this period of Japan.

Oshita was multi-talented. Hence, he was also a gifted designer, writer, and editor. However, his legacy concerns his stunning landscapes.

He studied art under Harada Naojiro and Nakamaru Seijuro. Also, his independent mindset is witnessed by his refusal to take over the family business.

