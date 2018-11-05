Contemporary Japanese artist and L. S. Lowry in Full Bloom by Sawako Utsumi

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The contemporary Japanese artist, Sawako Utsumi, adores a plethora of different art styles fused from her native Japan and a mixture of European artists. This notably applies to the Dutch Masters of the sixteenth and seventeenth century, Impressionism, and L.S. Lowry who hails from Northern England. Therefore, she fuses and creates her art based on different thought patterns.

In her latest art piece, it is the artist L.S. Lowry who springs eternal, once more. Yet, unlike the more dark tones of the original, Utsumi creates a new vibrant approach – while in the background the industrial reminder remains. Hence, the smoke-filled chimney’s can be viewed.

Yet, the immediate impact on the eye is the new vibrant light and children playing in the joy of youth – while knowing that parents and friends are around. In other words, unlike the original that completely focuses on the Northern English industrial landscape, from the houses to the backdrop of the industrial revolution, this area is now radically altered. The upshot is a delightful atmosphere of children playing amid light colored houses.

Of course, the differences of culture, time, adopting new space, a hidden meaning, and a fresh approach hits you immediately. Also, Utsumi is focused on the number 9 that is linked to infinity and the artist does this based on the number of people in her art piece.

Overall, the new art piece fuses delightfully with the original – and, the elegant fresh approach by Utsumi. Hence, the Japanese nuance of joy amid the reality of the industrial landscape is based on the inner-self and not the natural reality of the heavy industry that befell many working-class people. Related to this were long hours, poor pay in this period, children’s health blighted by pollution, and other negativities. Instead, the joy of young children overcomes the grim reality that many faced during these difficult times in poorer areas of Northern England.

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/lowry-in-japanese-bloom-sawako-utsumi.html – Lowry in Japanese Bloom

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

