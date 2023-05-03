Japan Art and Shades of Light

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Takahashi Shōtei (Hiroaki) created stunning woodblock prints. Interestingly, he was the first Shin Hanga (New Prints) printmaker to work under the acclaimed publisher Watanabe Shozaburo.

In the art piece above by Shōtei, two people are enjoying a lakeside walk. The lake, lantern, country houses, and the feel of tranquility all embolden the different shades of night.

The above art piece is by Ohara Koson (also called Ohara Hōson and Ohara Shōson). He is famous for his Kacho-ga (prints of birds and flowers) prints.

Koson utilizes stunning shades of light while depicting the religious angle of Shintoism, the beauty of nature, and deer wandering serenely. Hence, a stunning art piece featuring the Shinto Torii Gate, the still water, deer near the shoreline, and a lovely skyline.

The final art piece is by Shoda Koho. He belongs to the shin hanga (new prints) art movement. It is believed that he studied under Ogata Gekko (1859-1920).

Two individuals are enjoying the stillness of the night on Lake Biwa. Also, the mist and light of the lantern provide a stunning and mysterious scene.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes