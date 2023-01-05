Japan art and Shotei Hokuju: Edo Period landscapes

Japan art and Shōtei Hokuju: Edo Period landscapes

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Shōtei Hokuju (1763-1824) produced many stunning ukiyo-e prints of amazing landscapes during the Edo Period.

His prints are very distinctive. Hence, some art pieces provide a touch of cubism concerning geometric shapes. Hokuju also utilized shadows that are also unique to this art form.

In the first art piece, Hokuju focuses on the Fuji River that flows through the prefectures of Yamanashi and Shizuoka. The power of nature comes alive. Thus, the famous mountain – and the flow of the river -make humans seem like dots in the landscape.

The second art piece is set in the modern-day prefecture of Yamanashi. However, when Hokuju did this fantastic art, this area came under the traditional name of Kai Province. Initially, this bridge was deemed the “Monkey Bridge” because of its fragile nature before being solidified in modern times.

Hokuju produced stunning landscapes. These landscapes also provide a lovely glimpse into the Edo Period and how people and nature interacted.

