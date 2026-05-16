Fresh Ebola Outbreak in the DRC

Noriko Watanabe and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

Another Ebola outbreak has struck the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), once again testing a nation that has endured repeated waves of one of the world’s deadliest diseases. Yet, despite the gravity of the situation, the DRC possesses painful experience in confronting Ebola, with this marking the 17th outbreak since the virus was first identified in the country.

Only months ago, the 16th outbreak — centered in Kasai province — was declared over after claiming 45 lives from 64 recorded cases. Now, a fresh and deeply alarming outbreak has emerged in Ituri province, where at least 80 people are already reported to have died. Consequently, the health ministry is coordinating closely with domestic and international health bodies in an urgent effort to prevent the crisis from spiraling further out of control.

Reuters reports, “Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba Mulamba said in a statement that samples tested on Thursday had confirmed eight cases of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus in the health zones of Rwampara, Mongwalu and Bunia.”

The Guardian reports, “There have been 246 suspected cases of the haemorrhagic fever reported so far in the conflict-hit Ituri province, which shares borders with Uganda and South Sudan.”

The regional danger is already becoming apparent. Indeed, one individual reportedly died in Uganda after returning from the DRC, eventually passing away in a hospital in Kampala. Such cross-border movement heightens fears that the outbreak could spread beyond the immediate epicenter if swift containment measures fail.

The affected region is heavily linked to mining activities, meaning workers frequently travel between provinces and neighboring states. This constant movement of people increases the risk of transmission and complicates already fragile containment efforts.

At the same time, the DRC remains overwhelmed by a crushing burden of health emergencies. Cholera, Ebola, HIV, malaria, measles, mpox, pneumonia, tuberculosis, and numerous other infectious diseases continue to ravage vulnerable communities. These public health crises are further intensified by chronic malnutrition, severe food insecurity, grinding poverty, limited access to clean water, and deeply underdeveloped infrastructure — all of which are worsened by years of conflict and instability.

Tragically, the DRC is also plagued by entrenched ethnic and political tensions, compounded by interference from neighboring nations. Adding to the misery, a brutal Islamist terrorist group originating from Uganda continues to massacre Christians and civilians in horrific attacks, further destabilizing already traumatized regions.

The BBC reports, “People are infected when they have direct contact through broken skin, or the mouth and nose, with the blood, vomit, faeces or bodily fluids of someone with Ebola.”

Against this grim backdrop, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reaffirmed its support for the DRC, declaring that the “Africa CDC stands in solidarity with the government and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as they respond to this outbreak.”

For the people of the DRC, Ebola is not merely a medical crisis — it is another brutal chapter in a wider struggle against conflict, poverty, displacement, and chronic instability. Nevertheless, it is hoped that the latest outbreak can be swiftly contained before even greater tragedy unfolds.

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