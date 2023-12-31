Japan Art and Bleak Midwinter: Buddhist Monk

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Two stunning art pieces by the contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi fuse a stunning landscape with a wandering Buddhist monk in the bleak midwinter. Indeed, the religious angle, be it Buddhism, Christianity, or Shintoism, are themes that pop up often – in her delightful art.

In the above art piece, a Buddhist monk is on his way to a distant Buddhist temple. Ice, snow, and a freezing wind abound. However, it is of little concern to the Buddhist monk, for holy scriptures await.

The two art pieces are titled “Bleak Midwinter and the Buddhist Tree of Life” and “Stunning Bleak Midwinter of Northern Japan.”

Interestingly, the Buddhist tree of life is singular in both art pieces. However, one art piece focuses on the Buddhist monk fighting the wintery conditions – while the other is focused on a stunning landscape.

Despite this, the singular tree is symbolic – in both art pieces.

The holy Buddhist monk Nichiren (1222-1282) said: “Life in this world is limited. Never be in the least bit afraid!”

Overall, the Buddhist tree of life and nature are interwoven – seen and unseen. Henceforth, the mystery of life through the prism of art.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/bleak-midwinter-and-the-buddhist-tree-of-life-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/stunning-bleak-midwinter-art-of-northern-japan-sawako-utsumi.html

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

http://sawakoart.com

