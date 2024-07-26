Papua New Guinea Massacre of Women and Children

Kanako Mita and Chika Yoshida

Modern Tokyo Times

Tribal tensions witnessed a fresh massacre in Papua New Guinea in the province of East Sepik. The death toll is currently 26, including 16 children. However, the fear is that the final death toll will increase further.

This brutal massacre took place in the Angoram district of this province.

Senior Inspector James Baugen (East Sepik Provincial Police Commander) says, “Most of those that were killed were breastfeeding babies and young children with their mothers.”

He continued, “Most of the bodies we found, their heads were chopped off.”

The BBC reports, “Governor Allan Bird told Australia’s ABC News there were just 20 police officers for the 100,000 people who live in the Angoram district of East Sepik province where the attack took place.”

Volker Türk (United Nations Human Rights Chief) said the massacre is “shocking.”

He indicated that violence stemmed from “the result of a dispute over land and lake ownership and user rights.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross in the past said, “An influx of guns and a general breakdown in the traditional rules governing warfare are amplifying the effects of the violence. Today, no one is spared from the ferocity of a fight. Children, mothers, pastors, health-care workers – all have become targets.”

The low number of police officers must be addressed – along with conflict resolution.

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “America, Australia, China, and Japan define Papua New Guinea through the prism of geopolitics. However, Papua New Guinea needs support related to development and conflict resolution – along with addressing issues that lead to such wanton violence.”

