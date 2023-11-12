Japan Art and Buddhism: Buddhist Temple and Monks in the Snow

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tsuchiya Kōitsu (art above) was born during the early Meiji Period (1868-1912) and died in 1949. He depicts a stunning snowy scene of the Zōjō-ji Buddhist Temple.

The Koller Collection of Asian Art says, “He continued to produce lithographs until 1905, when he began to suffer from lung inflammation and work in the medium became potentially fatal. After abandoning lithography and working primarily in painting for nearly three decades, Kōitsu started designing more landscapes for woodblock prints (fukei-ga) in 1931. His return to printmaking is typically traced to the apocryphal meeting with esteemed print publisher Watanabe Shōzaburō (1885–1962) at a memorial exhibition commemorating Kiyochika.”

Above is a lovely art piece by the contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi – who hails from northern Japan.

She often depicts religious angles – Buddhist, Christian, and Shinto – in her artwork. Henceforth, the two Buddhist Monks, despite the harsh wintery conditions, remain steadfast and set off to the Buddhist temple in the mountain snow.

The final art piece is by Kawase Hasui (1883-1957). It also depicts the Zōjō-ji Buddhist Temple – similar to the first by Kōitsu.

Hasui belongs to the world of Shin-Hanga (New Prints). He is one of the most highly acclaimed Japanese artists of his period. Therefore, all three artists highlight the significance of Buddhism in Japan.

