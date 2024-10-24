Israel Targets Hezbollah in Tyre (Lebanon)

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is expanding its operations against Hezbollah in the city of Tyre. Hence, the IDF notified people in this part of Lebanon to move away from Hezbollah areas.

Hezbollah, funded by Iran, fired rockets in parts of northern and central Israel. This comes at a time when the ruling Hezbollah elites have been assassinated – including Hassan Nasrallah (The Secretary-General of Hezbollah).

The IDF (Col. Avichay Adraee – Arabic-language spokesperson) notified the people of Tyre that the activity of Hezbollah in this region is forcing “…the IDF to act in the area you are in.”

Adraee continued, “The IDF does not want to harm you. You must immediately move away from the area marked in red and head north to the Awali River. Anyone who is near Hezbollah personnel, facilities, and weapons of Hezbollah is putting their life in danger!”

The IDF is intent on assassinating the elites of Hamas and Hezbollah – and forcing Hezbollah away from the border area between Israel and Lebanon.

Israel is notifying the world that Hamas and Hezbollah elites will be assassinated in Gaza, Lebanon, or Iran. This reality is part of the ongoing convulsions of the barbaric pogrom of approximately 1,200 Jews by Hamas and other Palestinian forces on October 7, 2023.

Airstrikes by Israel hit many buildings in the city of Tyre that Hezbollah utilizes.

The BBC reports, “Overnight, Lebanese media reported that Israeli aircraft carried out multiple strikes on the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley – all areas where Hezbollah has a strong presence.”

The IDF also killed Hezbollah sector commanders in Jibchit, Jouaiya, and Qana.

Israel is also targeting branches of Al-Qard Al-Hassan (Hezbollah-linked financial association).

Voice of America reports, “The strikes came after the Israeli army said it would attack the association’s branches in Beirut, the Beqaa and southern Lebanon, issuing evacuation warnings for more than a dozen buildings in the capital Beirut alone.”

An intelligence official of Israel uttered, “The purpose of this strike is to target the ability of Hezbollah’s economic function both during the war – (and) afterwards…”

Hezbollah (utilized by Iran) – the state-within-a-state in Lebanon – is dragging this nation into a war against Israel on behalf of Iran – and not based on the interests of the Lebanese people. Therefore, Hezbollah cares little about ordinary Lebanese citizens (Christian, Druze, or Muslim) who seek to strengthen the centralized state of Lebanon.

Israel is intent on crushing Hamas in Gaza and tackling the menace of Hezbollah (a proxy of Iran).

The ongoing crisis in Gaza and Lebanon – similar to Arab Sunni Muslims killing the Alawites, enslaving the Yazidis, and butchering African Masalits in Darfur – began when Hamas and other Palestinian forces killed approximately 1,200 Jews in a short period.

