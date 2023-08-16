Japan Art and Kawano Kaoru: Child, Kittens, and Owls

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Kaoru Kawano hails from Northern Japan. Hence, the vast space of the countryside in Hokkaido and the mysteries of nature and faith – that fuse within Shintoism – seem inspirational even for the most skeptical of people.

Kawano (1916-1965) belongs to the Taisho (1912-1926) and Showa (1926-1989) periods of Japanese history. A time of momentous changes from modernization to nationalism – to the postwar period of rebuilding and a fresh spark of economic innovation.

Above is a lovely print that is serene and beautiful. A young girl is holding flowers. It generates a sense of serenity and reflection.

Remarkably, the prints of Kawano are not dated.

The prints by Kawano often focus on animals and children.

