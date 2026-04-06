Keir Starmer and No Accountability for Epstein Crisis (Mandelson)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Keir Starmer stands exposed—not by allegation, but by his own words. He knowingly appointed Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the United States while fully aware of Mandelson’s long-standing association with Jeffrey Epstein, one of the most reviled child sex offenders in modern history. This was not negligence. It was a conscious, calculated decision.

There is no refuge in process, no shield in bureaucracy. Starmer cannot claim ignorance—he has already admitted the opposite. Official vetting flagged the Epstein connection. He knew before the appointment. He proceeded anyway. That single sequence—knowledge, decision, elevation—is politically and morally devastating.

His attempted defence—that Mandelson “lied repeatedly”—does not merely fail; it incriminates. A man cannot be deceived about a fact he openly acknowledges he already knew. This is not a breakdown in procedure. It is a collapse in judgment.

Predictably, the response has followed a familiar script: deflect, redirect, escalate. As pressure mounts at home, the government intensifies rhetoric abroad, sharpening its posture toward the Russian Federation over the war in Ukraine. But foreign posturing cannot extinguish domestic failure. No amount of geopolitical theatre can obscure what is now plain: a prime minister who made a knowing choice and now seeks to outrun it.

The contradiction at the heart of this scandal is fatal. As reported by The Guardian, Starmer acknowledged he was aware of Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein before the appointment—while simultaneously attempting to shift blame onto Mandelson’s supposed dishonesty. The two positions cannot coexist. One cancels the other. What remains is accountability.

It required opposition leader Kemi Badenoch to force the truth into the open. Asked directly whether vetting had identified the Epstein link, Starmer answered: “Yes, it did.” In that moment, the defence collapsed entirely. The issue is no longer what he knew—it is why he acted regardless.

When Starmer sought to suppress further scrutiny by invoking “national security,” the argument disintegrated on contact. Badenoch cut through it with precision: the real national security concern was the appointment itself.

Even Ed Davey raised the central moral question—whether any thought had been given to Epstein’s victims before conferring such influence—an exchange noted by the BBC. It is a question that now hangs over the entire affair, unanswered and unavoidable.

This is not an isolated misjudgment. It is part of a broader and more troubling pattern: a political instinct that consistently recoils from confronting uncomfortable truths when they collide with elite interests. From grooming-gang scandals that scarred towns such as Rotherham and Telford, to wider questions of social harm repeatedly sidestepped, the same theme emerges—evasion over accountability, calculation over courage.

The Mandelson appointment crystallizes that pattern in its starkest form. A prime minister presented with a clear moral hazard did not hesitate, did not reconsider, did not withdraw. He advanced.

Public reaction reflects not shock, but recognition. The outlines are now familiar: distance from native working-class suffering, evasiveness under pressure, and an entrenched deference to powerful networks. The scandal does not disrupt that perception—it confirms it.

Beyond Westminster, the implications deepen. The long shadow cast by Epstein continues to stretch across institutions in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom, exposing a culture in which proximity to power too often insulates individuals from consequence. In that context, this decision is not merely controversial—it is emblematic.

Keir Starmer did not stumble into error. He made a choice, fully informed and fully aware. And that choice now defines him—more clearly than any speech, any policy, or any attempt at deflection ever could.

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