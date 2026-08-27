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Nepal and Tibet Deaths Mount after Glacial Collapse and Torrent of Water

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Nepal and Tibet (China) have been struck by a catastrophic flash flood that preliminary investigations indicate may have been triggered by a collapsed glacier in the Himalayas. At least 350 people are known to have died, while approximately 1,400 people remain missing. With rescue teams still struggling to reach devastated communities and establish the full scale of the destruction, the death toll is feared to rise considerably in the coming days.

The BBC reports, “Preliminary investigations have pointed to a collapsed glacier as the cause of the flash flood on the Nepal-Tibet border, highlighting the issue of rapidly melting Himalayan ice, scientists have told the BBC.”

The warning is profound. Beyond this individual catastrophe lies the increasingly dangerous reality of a Himalayan environment being transformed by powerful geological and climatic forces.

According to the BBC, the collapse generated what scientists believe was a magnitude 5.2 seismic event at the bottom of the valley, dramatically affecting the river’s flow and creating what could be described as a “collapsed dam like feeling.” Yet there was no conventional dam failure. Instead, an immense combination of ice, water, rock, debris and geological forces appears to have unleashed a devastating wall of water through the valleys. Hence, nature – when several destructive forces converge simultaneously – can become almost impossible to resist.

AP News reports: “Videos of the disaster showed people running before the floodwaters swallowed them up and washed out buildings and bridges. At least 353 people were killed, police said, and more than 1,300 are missing, including scores of foreigners and pilgrims. Hundreds others have been displaced across the Himalayan region.”

Such words only begin to convey the horror. Homes, bridges and entire sections of communities were suddenly confronted by a force moving with extraordinary speed. People had moments rather than hours to react. Videos showing buildings and human beings being swept away reveal the terrifying vulnerability of ordinary life when confronted by the overwhelming power of nature.

Experts believe the Langtang Lirung peak in Nepal may have witnessed a glacier collapse, generating a chain reaction of immense destructive power in the surrounding valleys. The precise sequence of events remains under investigation, but the consequences are already devastating.

Mike Searle, Professor of Earth Science at Oxford University, explains: “The sheer wave of debris suggests there could have been a landslide first; the water built up, dammed the river, and then it burst in one huge great flood.”

Searle further points to the extraordinary geological forces shaping the Himalayas. The mountains continue to rise through long-term tectonic movement, creating an environment in which glaciers can become increasingly steep and unstable. As he starkly observes: “As the mountain is rising, the glacier gets steeper and steeper, and it’s inevitable that parts of it fall off.”

For those living beneath these enormous mountains, however, such geological realities are not abstract scientific theories. They can become matters of life and death within seconds.

Kabita Dhungana, Deputy Mayor of Nuwakot in Nepal, captured the human tragedy with heartbreaking simplicity: “Family members, children, parents are missing, and this is a very critical bad situation…Everything, basic needs are destroyed, so please help us. We are really in need of help.”

Those words perhaps say more than statistics ever could. Behind every missing-person figure is a family waiting for news, a child whose parents may never return, or parents desperately searching for their children. Behind every destroyed building is somebody’s home, livelihood, memory and sense of security.

Images also show a hydroelectric dam, still under major construction, being struck by the extraordinary forces unleashed along the Trishuli River. Infrastructure that represented development, energy and economic hope was suddenly placed directly in the path of an overwhelming natural disaster.

The Guardian reports: “Rescuers are searching for nearly 1,400 people, most of them tourists, who are missing after a catastrophic flash flood hit Nepal and Tibet, thundering down valleys, obliterating entire villages and killing at least 356 people.”

The overwhelming majority of reported deaths have occurred in Nepal, although hundreds remain missing in Tibet. Accordingly, the Chinese central authorities are sending rescue missions and emergency assistance into the affected Tibetan areas as the enormous humanitarian operation continues.

For now, the full magnitude of this disaster remains uncertain. Mountainous terrain, destroyed infrastructure, missing communications and the continuing emergency make reliable assessments extremely difficult. What is clear, however, is that this has already become a catastrophe of immense proportions.

The Himalayan mountains have long symbolized permanence, strength and majesty. Yet this tragedy offers a sobering reminder that even these colossal landscapes are subject to constant transformation. Ice can collapse. Rivers can change course. Mountains can shed enormous quantities of rock and ice. And when these forces converge, entire communities can be overwhelmed in the blink of an eye.

The rescue effort now carries an enormous burden: finding those who remain missing, reaching isolated communities, providing food and shelter, restoring communications and infrastructure, and supporting families facing unimaginable loss. Until the waters recede and the valleys can be fully surveyed, the final human cost will remain unknown.

What is already known is devastating. Hundreds have lost their lives, more than a thousand remain missing, villages have been devastated, infrastructure has been destroyed, and survivors are confronting the aftermath of a natural force that arrived with terrifying speed.

And tragically, the numbers may yet rise.

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