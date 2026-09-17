Sahel Region and Crisis in Mali: Military Rule, Islamist Insurgency, and Fragmentation

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Sahel continues to endure a profound geopolitical and humanitarian crisis, with 2026 exposing the mounting weaknesses of state authority across Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Years of military coups, Islamist insurgency, ethnic grievances, economic deprivation, and entrenched patronage networks have created a dangerous convergence of political instability and insecurity. What began as a rejection of established political arrangements now risks becoming a deeper crisis of governance, sovereignty, and national cohesion.

The political convulsions engulfing these three nations cannot be separated from their turbulent relationship with the wider West African regional order. Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have rejected the authority of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), while asserting a more independent geopolitical direction and challenging France’s enduring influence in the region. Through the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and the withdrawal of French military forces, their governments sought to redefine sovereignty and security cooperation. Yet political independence, in itself, cannot guarantee stability. The growing capacity of Islamist armed groups to exploit porous borders, weak institutions, economic hardship, and public disillusionment demonstrates the immense difficulties confronting the new regional alignment.

Mali illustrates the gravity of this transformation. The Islamic State Sahel Province (ISSP) and Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an Al-Qaeda-affiliated organization, have used violence against fuel convoys and vital transport corridors to impose economic pressure on the country. JNIM’s ability to disrupt supply routes linking Mali with Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire has exposed the vulnerability of a landlocked economy dependent on external fuel imports. The resulting shortages, rising transportation costs, and pressure on essential services have compounded the hardships faced by ordinary Malians. The Associated Press has reported that the Malian military has attempted to escort fuel trucks toward Bamako while conducting airstrikes against militant positions, with some convoys still coming under attack.

The strategic significance of this campaign extends far beyond fuel availability. By targeting the arteries connecting Mali to regional ports and commercial networks, JNIM is attempting to transform logistical vulnerability into political pressure. The struggle is therefore not simply over territory, but over the ability of the Malian state to maintain economic circulation, protect civilian life, and demonstrate effective sovereignty. Recent reporting indicates that the blockade has also affected electricity, transportation, and commercial activity, revealing how insurgent violence can undermine state legitimacy without requiring the formal capture of a national capital.

JNIM’s territorial influence also raises fundamental questions concerning governance and the future of local communities. In areas where Islamist armed groups exercise control or coercive influence, state institutions, traditional authorities, and established social structures face increasing pressure. The imposition of rigid interpretations of Islamic law threatens pluralistic social arrangements and the ability of local populations to determine their own political and religious affairs. However, the diverse nature of Islam across Mali and the wider Sahel must be recognized, rather than reducing the region’s religious traditions to the ideology of militant organizations. The central concern is the coercive imposition of extremist authority and the erosion of community autonomy.

The crisis cannot be confined to Mali’s borders. Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mauritania, Senegal, and Togo face the consequences of insecurity spreading across regional trade routes and national frontiers. Meanwhile, the Lake Chad Basin remains a major center of Islamist militancy. Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), operating from their strongholds and networks in the Lake Chad region, continue to threaten communities across Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. These overlapping insurgencies expose the limitations of fragmented national responses and underscore the necessity of sustained regional security cooperation. Military pressure alone, however, cannot resolve the political and socioeconomic conditions that allow armed groups to exploit insecurity.

The situation in northern Mali adds another layer of complexity. Tuareg separatist movements, including the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) and successor formations, have articulated long-standing grievances concerning political marginalization, regional autonomy, and relations with Bamako. Hence, the breakdown of Mali’s 2015 peace agreement in 2024 further damaged an already fragile political framework. Therefore, renewed confrontation between the central government and northern armed movements demonstrates that Mali’s crisis involves competing visions of national identity, territorial governance, and political representation—not solely the threat posed by jihadist organizations.

Consequently, the international community faces a difficult geopolitical challenge. The United States, ECOWAS, the European Union, and G7 nations must engage Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger through sustained diplomatic dialogue, economic cooperation, and carefully considered security assistance. Such engagement should recognize the sovereignty and legitimate concerns of the countries involved, while maintaining attention to civilian protection, accountability, human rights, and the restoration of credible political institutions. Constructive diplomacy cannot mean ignoring abuses or abandoning the populations most affected by violence.

The international response must also move beyond a narrow emphasis on military partnerships. Development assistance, secure trade corridors, humanitarian access, accountable governance, and meaningful engagement with local communities are essential components of a sustainable regional strategy. The people of the Sahel require more than competing geopolitical projects or temporary security arrangements; they need political systems capable of protecting their lives, livelihoods, and dignity.

The future of the Sahel will depend on whether regional and international actors can reconcile sovereignty with accountability, security with development, and political independence with the protection of civilian populations. Without such a balance, the continuing expansion of Islamist insurgencies and the fragmentation of regional cooperation could deepen instability across West Africa and the Lake Chad Basin. The crisis demands neither indifference nor simplistic solutions, but sustained geopolitical engagement rooted in the realities and aspirations of the people who continue to endure it.

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